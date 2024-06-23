The New Gate Episode 12: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The New Gate anime series is set to release episode 12 next week on BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan, and Crunchyroll and Bilibili in international markets. The previous episode follows Shin and Rionne, who escape a mysterious dungeon after defeating a griffin, and Schnee and Tiera, who rush to reach their master.

The New Gate is a Japanese light novel series written by Shinogi Kazanami. The series originated on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2013, until pulled by the author in August 2016, before being published in print by AlphaPolis with illustrations by Makai no Jūnin, KeG, and Akira Banpai beginning in December 2013.

The New Gate episode 12: release date and where to watch

The New Gate series is animated by Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Laboratory, and directed by Tamaki Nakatsu, with series composition by Hiroki Uchida, character designs by Itsuki Takemoto, and music composed by Yuya Mori, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Misaki Tsuchida, and Tsugumi Tanaka. It premiered on April 14, 2024, on Tokyo MX and other networks.

The New Gate episode 12 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on June 30, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones.

Some of them are:

Pacific Daylight Time Saturday June 29, 2024 9:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time Saturday June 29, 2024 12:30 pm

British Summer Time Saturday June 29, 2024 5:30 pm

Central European Summer Time Saturday June 29, 2024 6:30 pm

Indian Standard Time Saturday June 29, 2024 10:00 pm

Philippine Time Sunday June 30, 2024 12:30 am

Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 30, 2024 1:30 am

Australian Central Time Sunday June 30, 2024 2:00 am

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming service for international fans to watch The New Gate episode 12 and the entire series. Bilibili, a Chinese website, has restrictions for viewers due to its restrictions. The entire series will also be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for Asia-based viewers.

Crunchyroll describes the series as, "When an online game turns real, trapping its players in its virtual space, the strongest of them, Shin, rises up to put a stop to the madness. But just moments after defeating the game’s final boss, Origin, and freeing everyone, Shin is transported 500 years into the future of the in-game world. Armed with unrivaled strength, the young swordsman embarks on a legendary journey."

The New Gate: episode 11 recap and what to expect from episode 12

The New Gate ― an online game transformed into a life-and-death struggle for its players. Thanks to the valiant efforts of Shin, the most powerful of them all, an end to the game and freedom for everyone seemed within reach.

But just moments after Shin defeats the game's final boss, he finds himself bathed in an unknown light and transported some 500 years into the future of the in-game world. Thrown from a simple game gone wrong into a strange new land, one young swordsman of unrivaled strength is about to embark on a legendary journey.

In episode 11 of The New Gate, The Closed Holy Lands, Shin and Rionne find themselves trapped in the Holy Lands, avoiding exploration and searching for an escape route. They discover they are inside a dungeon, a continuation of their previous encounter in The New Gate.

Shin, being a professional dungeon explorer, instructed Rionne to follow him and not take actions without his permission. They encountered a slime-like monster, which Rionne attacked, believing it was weak. Despite her initial defeat, she was later saved by Shin.

As they continued, they reached the last boss of the dungeon, a griffin. Shin made a plan and created openings for Rionne to strike the monster. As they continued, they managed to behead the monster, but it regenerated. Helpless, they had to retreat. Shin told Rionne to look for an escape as he went to face the griffin alone, without holding any of his true power.

Shin encountered a griffin and beheaded it 30 times, causing it to lose its regeneration ability. He then beheaded it for the final time, defeating the monster. Rionne and Shin also managed to escape the dungeon, hoping to return home.

The New Gate episode 12 is titled Major Flooding, and it may be seen as a calamity due to the undead monsters heading towards Valmer. Shin and Rionne must deal with the monsters alone, while Schnee and Tiera are on their way to meet their master. Fans are eagerly awaiting the finale episode, which may end with a proper end or a cliffhanger, teasing rumors of a sequel.

