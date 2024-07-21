The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 4 Unveils New Poster; Everything We Know So Far

The Rising of the Shield Hero is set to return with a fourth installment after three successful seasons, with details on the release date and where to catch up on the series. Fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new poster for the coming season. The third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero concluded in December 2023, comprising 12 episodes. Despite not reaching the heights of other anime hits, it maintains a dedicated fanbase, evident from the swift renewal for a fourth season just a month after Season 3's conclusion.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is set to release Season 4 of the anime, with fans getting a glimpse of the upcoming episodes with a new poster. The anime's third season was teased in the fall, and Season 4 was officially announced earlier this year. As the new episodes approach their release, it seems that work is indeed moving forward.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 is still in development, with a new poster showcasing Naofumi's party in a mysterious town. The release window and release date have not been revealed yet, but the anime is preparing for the next major arc, The return of the exiled," which is set to be ominous.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 ended with the tease that we would finally be seeing more of Raphtalia's origin and where her people came from, and it's all happening because Naofumi ended up sparking a war with the country by accident. The first three seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero are streaming with Crunchyroll.

When the anime series began airing in North America, the first episode came under controversy. Several Anime News Network reviewers criticized the show for its framing of a false rape accusation, and the protagonist purchasing a girl as a slave was controversial.

When the show's producer Junichiro Tamura was asked about it, he responded that there "have not been any controversies regarding the series in Japan, so it is difficult to say. In the case there were any controversy domestically, we will try to address all issues with the staff and people involved to bring our customers a better product the next time."

Reviews of subsequent episodes have been generally positive. Theron Martin of Anime News Network gave a rating of B− for the first two episodes, stating "the series looks like it's gotten over its initial problematic hump and should hopefully slide into a more agreeable story flow." He gave a B+ rating for the third episode, stating that "the series seems like it's angling to build Naofumi up more as a folk hero than the famously brazen heroes we're used to seeing in fantasy stories" and that "episode 3 gives the best argument to date for the series' possible potential."

The second season received heavy scrutiny from both the audience and reviewers due to its fast pacing and changes to the source material.

While the Season 4 announcement surprised fans, an exact release date remains undisclosed. Speculations based on the series' history hint at a potential late 2024 release. However, production delays could push the premiere into early 2025. No official trailer has been released as of now, leaving fans eager for more details.

A brief about The Rising of the Shield Hero

The story of The Rising of the Shield Hero follows Naofumi Iwatani, an easygoing Japanese youth, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young Japanese men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves. Each of the heroes were respectively equipped with their own legendary equipment when summoned.

Naofumi happened to receive the Legendary Shield, the sole defensive equipment, while the other heroes received respectively a sword, a spear, and a bow, weapons meant for attack. Unlike the other heroes who are fully supported by the kingdom and gain several strong allies each, Naofumi's luck turns to the worse after his single companion, revealed to be the kingdom's princess, betrays him, steals all his belongings, and leaves him devoid of all assistance and supplies after she falsely accuses him of sexually assaulting her.

Mocked by the nobility and shunned by everyone from his fellow heroes to peasants, a now cynical Naofumi is forced to train as a hero alone while working to make ends meet, until he buys from a slave trader a young tanuki demi-human girl named Raphtalia and an egg that hatches into a bird-like monster whom he names "Filo", both quickly growing into adulthood and becoming powerful warriors under his care.

As they little by little gain the trust and gratitude of the people with their heroic actions, Naofumi and his companions work together to carry out their mission as saviors as they unravel the mystery of the Waves and the reason why they are a threat not only to their world, but to other worlds as well.

