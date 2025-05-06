The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 6: Will Philia Return To Girtonia? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Golden Freesia,’ Philia begins tutoring Grace Mattilas, Bolmern Kingdom’s young Saint, in casting the Great Purification Circle, which requires rare skills. Grace owns a surviving copy of Philia’s book, most of which Julius and Philia’s mother destroyed.

Thinking back on her strict aunt Hildegard’s training, Philia understands it was meant to harden her for survival. She bonds with Grace and visits Elizabeth’s grave, meeting Reichardt. Osvalt confides his aversion to the throne and love for gardening. Later, Reichardt receives Julius’ demand for Philia’s return.

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 6 will likely center on the sudden demand from Girtonia for Philia’s return and the motivations behind it. As Philia begins to find contentment in Parnacorta, this request may force her to confront old traumas and question her role.

Meanwhile, the episode may shift to reveal Mia’s decision—whether she chose to escape Girtonia—which could influence the kingdom’s urgency. As pressure builds, Philia must choose between remaining free or risking everything by returning to her homeland.

Titled ‘Reason and Emotion,’ The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 6 will premiere early on streaming platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai on Wednesday, May 8, 2025, after 12 am JST. Internationally, Crunchyroll will also stream the episode on the same day.

The Japanese TV broadcast of The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 6 will then begin on Thursday, May 15, 2025, on TV Tokyo. Later broadcasts will be made on channels such as TV Aichi, AT-X, and BS Asahi between May 15 and 16 at various times.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

