10 Scary Horror Manga Bound to Give You Chills: From Berserk to PTSD Radio

When it comes to horror manga, they have a unique ability to get under your skin and send shivers down your spine. From psychological thrillers to ghosts and demons, these manga create tales that are unforgettable and spine-chilling. If you are wondering which are the best ones in the genre then you are exactly in the right place. Listed below are the 10 best horror manga of all time that are bound to give you all the chills.

10 scariest horror manga of all time:

1. Berserk

First off, let's start with a classic that perfectly blends dark fantasy and horror, Berserk. Written by Kentaro Miura, Berserk chronicles the adventures of Guts, a lone mercenary with a tragic past and a gigantic sword at his side as he tries to find his way in the world.

The manga’s dark setting, gruesome violence, and scary monsters are enough to give you sleepless nights. The art in the manga is detailed and realistic, bringing into life horrifying creatures and gruesome battles. Every page of this manga blends beauty with terror and makes Berserk a must-read for horror manga lovers.



2. Tomie

When it comes to Horror manga, Junji Ito’s works are incomparable. One of his masterful works is Tomie. This manga tells the story of an immortal girl named Tomie who drives men into madness and feeds off of their energy till the point of their death.

Advertisement

Each story in the series explores a different facet of Tomie, from her power to regenerate from even the smallest part of her body to her ability to be present in different places at the same time. Ito’s art perfectly captures the eerie beauty and unsettling horror of Tomie, making this manga a chilling read from start to finish.



3. Blood on the Tracks

Blood on the Tracks by Shuzo Oshimi is a psychological horror that just goes really in-depth about the twisted relationship between a mother and son. What starts as a normal family story, gradually spins into something insidious and eerie.

The storytelling of this manga is strangely creepy and disturbing. The artwork by Oshomi perfectly conveys the sense of creeping dread and psychological tension. This certainly isn't going to be a manga that achieves its impact with jump scares, but it will build a sense of unease that will linger in your mind long after you are finished reading.

Advertisement

4. Fraction

Fraction by Shintaro Kago is not for the faint-hearted. It is a blend of horror and surrealism that pushes the boundaries of conventional manga. Fraction can be divided into two parts. The first consists of the eponymous serial killer tale, whereas the second part is a collection of short stories that explore the bizarre and the macabre, often with a darkly humorous twist.

Kago’s art style is surreal and disturbing, filled with twisted elements that will leave you both fascinated and repulsed. If you’re looking for horror that challenges your perception of reality, Fraction is a must-read.

5. PTSD Radio

For anyone looking for a great dose of supernatural horror, PTSD Radio by Masaaki Nakayama serves up some spine-chilling tales of the paranormal, all within an anthology series. Each story in the series is loosely connected by the common thread of haunted objects and cursed places.

Nakayama has a very distinctively haunting art style that does justice to the terrifying atmosphere of the manga. PTSD Radio does not spare the listener any chills, so it is ideal choice if you are looking for a spooky manga.

Advertisement



6. Mieruko-chan

Mieruko-chan by Tomoki Izumi offers a unique blend of horror and comedy. The story follows Miko, a high school girl who can see terrifying ghosts that no one else can. Rather than confronting these spirits, Miko tries to ignore them, leading to a series of humorous yet horrifying situations.

Izumi’s art in the manga perfectly balances the grotesque appearances of the ghosts and the everyday life of a teenager. Mieruko-chan is a refreshing take on the horror genre, combining jump scares with light-hearted moments.

7. The Drifting Classroom

A classic in the horror genre, The Drifting Classroom by Kazuo Umezu is a tale of survival and madness. The plot revolves around a school which mysteriously finds itself in the middle of a barren wasteland with no facilities and no one to help the students and the teachers. However, as resources start getting scarce and hope fades, the evil in human nature comes to the fore.

Umezu’s art is dark and chaotic, perfectly depicting the increasing tension and horror of the story. This manga is a horrifying tale of fear and survival, making it a timeless horror masterpiece.



8. Dragon Head

Mochizuki Minetaro’s Dragon Head is a psychological horror manga that follows the survivors of a train crash who are trapped in a dark tunnel. As they try to find a way out, they struggle with terrifying hallucinations and weakening sanity.

Advertisement

The setting of this manga is highly claustrophobic and the constant fear of impending doom makes Dragon Head an incredibly tense read. Minetaro’s art in the manga perfectly captures the horror, with detailed depictions of the characters’ fear and the darkness of the tunnel. This manga is sure to keep you on edge from beginning to end.

9. Parasyte

Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki is a manga that combines body horror with sci-fi and explores themes of symbiosis and survival. Set in a Dystopian world where alien parasites invade Earth and take over human hosts by burrowing into their brains. Amidst this high school student, Shinichi Izumi’s life takes a turn when a parasite accidentally merges with his right hand instead of his brain. As Shinichi battles other parasitic creatures, he grapples with his own humanity.

Iwaaki’s art in the manga vividly depicts the horrifying transformations and violent confrontations, making Parasyte a visual spectacle and a terrifying read. The blend of horror, action, and survival elements makes Parasyte a must-watch within the genre.



10. Be Afraid of Kanako Inuki!

Known as the “Queen of Horror Manga,” Kanako Inuki’s works are often filled with traditional Japanese horror elements. Be Afraid of Kanako Inuki! is an anthology of short stories, all of them revolving around the themes of demons, ghosts and evil humans, with a fairy tale vibe.

Advertisement

Inuki’s art style in the manga is detailed and very eerie, immersing readers in a world of ghosts, curses, and supernatural occurrences. Each story delves into different aspects of fear, making this collection a must-read for fans of horror manga.

These ten horror manga are bound to give you chills and keep you hooked with their terrifying tales and haunting artwork. Each one has its unique flair, ensuring that there's something for every horror fan. So, next time when you're in the mood for a good scare, dive into these stories and let the nightmares begin.