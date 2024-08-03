Top 10 Fighting Anime of All Time: From Attack on Titan to Demon Slayer

Anime has given us some of the most adrenaline-pumping, heart-pounding, and entertaining anime battles ever witnessed. The smooth movements of hits, the precise counter-attacks, and the intense clashes between the main characters and their opponents are what excite us.

Whether a young hero struggling to protect his loved ones, the determination of a warrior testing his limits until he is the strongest, or an epic battle of good against evil, these stories attract us through their intensity and passion. So let's dive into some of the best fighting anime series ever made, each unique in its own regard.

Best fighting anime to watch:

1. Attack on Titan (2013-2023)

Where intense and visceral combat is concerned, Attack on Titan stands tall. The series picks up with humanity on the brink of extinction, forced to hide behind enormous walls to protect itself from Titans, gigantic humanoid creatures that chase down and devour humans.

The story mainly follows Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert as they join the Survey Corps to fight back against the Titans. The battles in this show are brutal, strategic, and at times heartbreaking. Moreover, the animation really brings out the feeling of pure terror and exhilaration in fighting Titans, making every fight feel like a life-or-death battle.

2. Hajime No Ippo (2000-2002)

For those seeking something more realistic and down-to-earth, Hajime no Ippo (Fighting Spirit) is the right choice. This boxing anime tells the story of the shy high school student Ippo Makunouchi, who discovers one day his passion for boxing.

Advertisement

As much as it is a coming-of-age story about Ippo, it is also very heavy on boxing sequences. The fights are described very intricately, showing both the physical and mental toll of the sport. It is a coming-of-age story of an unyielding spirit of survival, perseverance, and triumph of the human will.

3. Fullmetal Alchemist (2009-2010)

Fullmetal Alchemist brings together alchemy and martial arts to create some really iconic fights in the history of anime. The series follows the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse, who use alchemy in their quest to find the philosopher's stone to restore their physical bodies that they lost due to failed human transmutation.

The fighting scenes include body combat coupled with alchemy abilities as the brothers are pitched against powerful enemies like Homunculi. This series perfectly blends blood-pumping action with deep emotional storytelling. The creativity and visual flair of the battles are so different that they give an exciting twist to basic fight scenes.

Advertisement

4. Bleach (2004-2023)

Bleach takes us into the world of Soul Reapers, spiritual beings tasked with protecting the living world from evil spirits known as Hollows. Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager with the ability to see ghosts, becomes a Soul Reaper and takes on this responsibility.

The fights in Bleach are incorporated with lots of cool action and speed, featuring a range of powerful abilities and weapons. In addition, the innovative battles, deep sword fighting, and myriad of characters build tension that keeps viewers hooked till the end. Ichigo's journey is one of self-discovery and resilience, with each fight bringing him nearer to unlocking his full potential.

5. One Punch Man (2015-ongoing)

What happens when a hero becomes too strong? One Punch Man explores exactly this idea in the funniest way possible. The main character, Saitama, can defeat any enemy with just one punch, which leaves him feeling unfulfilled as he hunts for a worthy opponent.

Advertisement

The show cleverly mixes traditional superhero action with humor. The series also keeps viewers engaged with an interesting group of heroes and villains. The fights are visually stunning and often amusing, making One Punch Man a unique and entertaining addition to the anime world.

6.Jujutsu Kaisen (2020-ongoing)

Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly become a modern classic with its thrilling fights and compelling characters. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who accidentally swallows a cursed object, thereby becoming a host of evil. He then joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate the powerful curse, along with his comrades.

This show is known for its smooth animation and detailed fight scenes that feature a variety of magical powers. The fights are really intense and brutal with some emotional moments. The stirring character development and the engrossing fight scenes make this anime a must-watch for the fans of the action genre.

7. Hunter x Hunter (2011-2014)

Hunter x Hunter follows the journey of Gon Freecss as he sets out to become a Hunter. It is filled with some of the most strategic and emotionally charged fights in anime.

The show features a unique fighting technique called Nen, which allows the user to use and manipulate their own life energy. In his journey, Gon encounters formidable opponents and battles murderous forces. The fights in the show are a blend of physical strength and mental capacity, making each encounter unpredictable and thrilling.

Advertisement

8. Baki (2018-2020)

Baki is a martial arts anime that takes fighting to its most primal and brutal form. It follows the story of Baki Hanma, who trains relentlessly to surpass his father, who is considered the world's strongest fighter.

The series showcases a variety of martial arts techniques and styles, featuring fights that are raw and intense. The fighters in Baki have their own unique fighting style and philosophy. The stunning animation captures the nature of hand-to-hand combat masterfully, making every punch and kick feel impactful. Baki's quest for strength is both inspiring and harrowing and leaves a memorable mark on the viewers.

9. Demon Slayer (2019-ongoing)

Demon Slayer has captivated audiences with its stunning animation and emotionally charged battles. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, who becomes a Demon Slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister Nezuko, who has been turned into a demon.

The show’s combat scenes are unlike any as they are infused with a lot of emotions. Moreover, the use of breathing techniques and swordsmanship in the combat scenes adds a unique flavor to the fighting. Thus, the series skilfully blends action with emotional moments, making sure to capture the hearts of anime fans.

10. Dragon Ball Z (1996-2003)

Advertisement

No list of the best fighting anime would be complete without Dragon Ball Z. This iconic series has defined the genre with its stunning fight scenes and larger-than-life characters. It follows Goku and his friends as they set out to defend Earth from powerful forces, including aliens, androids, and gods.

The fights in this show are legendary and top-notch, filled with explosive attacks and intense martial arts, with each battle pushing the limits of the characters' strength. The way Dragon Ball Z has influenced the world of anime and is still beloved to this day speaks volumes about its fantastic fight scenes and memorable moments.

These ten anime have made a lasting impact on the genre, each presenting a distinct view on the concept of fighting with enthralling action sequences. From the strategic tactics in Hunter x Hunter to the emotionally charged fights in Demon Slayer, there is something for every fan of combat anime. So whether you are an avid anime fan or a newcomer, these anime are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you totally captivated.