Best Manga Of All Time: From Jujutsu Kaisen To Chainsaw Man

Manga has taken the world by storm and captivated the hearts and minds of many with its stunning visuals and compelling storyline. It offers a universe of stories that can make you laugh, cry, and gasp in astonishment. While there are countless mangas, each with its unique flair, some of them stand out more in comparison to the others. Today, we embark on a journey to explore some of the greatest manga ever created. So, grab your favorite snack, get comfortable, and let's dive into the vibrant world of manga with 10 iconic titles of all time.

Best Manga comics you need to read right now:

1. Dragon Ball

First up is the legendary Dragon Ball, which is considered the pioneer of modern shonen manga. Created by Akira Toriyama, this series started in 1984 and revolutionized the genre.

The manga follows Goku, a naive yet powerful Saiyan, as he searches for the seven Dragon Balls. With each saga, Goku and his friends face increasingly powerful enemies, resulting in epic battles that have left readers on the edge of their seats.

The series is a delightful mix of humor, jaw-dropping action, and heartwarming moments that will leave a lasting impression on the readers.

2. Chainsaw Man

Next up we are exploring a slightly darker theme with Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto. This manga follows Denji, a young man who merges with his devilish pet Pochita to become Chainsaw Man and enlists in an organization to become a formidable devil hunter

The series is extremely popular for its unexpected plot twists, gory battles, and emotional depth. With the element of risk being one of Fujimoto’s creative pillars, Chainsaw Man is a thrilling roller coaster of exciting and unconventional manga storytelling which does not fail to amaze the readers at any point.

3. One Piece

No manga list is complete without One Piece, the epitome of adventure and camaraderie. Created by Eiichiro Oda, this series has been a massive success since its debut in 1997.

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates, the Straw Hats, on their quest to find the legendary One Piece treasure. The world-building in the manga is nothing short of extraordinary, creating a vibrant and diverse world that feels alive and real with every flip of the page.

The themes of friendship, adventure, and determination fully captured the audience’s imagination, which is why the manga, to this day, remains a perfect example of an epic that will remain popular with generations of viewers and readers.

4. Jujutsu Kaisen

Currently ruling the manga and anime kingdom, Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami is a supernatural action series that has broken many records.

The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who accidentally swallows a cursed object, thereby becoming a host of evil. He then joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate the powerful curse, along with his comrades.

The blend of horror, intense battles, intricate storyline, and charming characters make Jujutsu Kaisen a standout in the realm of dark-themed mangas, offering readers a gripping plot filled with unexpected twists and shocking moments.

5. Delicious in Dungeon

Taking a lighter turn, we have Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui, which is a unique addition to the fantasy genre. This delightful series follows a group of adventurers who cook and eat the monsters they encounter in a dungeon while searching for a fallen comrade.

The impressive storytelling, outstanding world-building and charming characters make this series a refreshing read. The blend of quirky culinary elements and fantasy adventure is both fascinating and entertaining, leaving viewers captivated.

6. Death Note

A dark masterpiece by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note, is a unique psychological thriller that follows the story of Light Yagami, a high school student who finds a book that can kill anyone whose name is written on it. As Light attempts to eliminate all the evil and create a utopia free of crime through this book, he engages in a cat-and-mouse game of wits with the brilliant detective L.

Death Note is renowned for its intense and suspenseful plot, complex characters, and thought-provoking themes, making it a gripping read that keeps readers contemplating long after the conclusion.

7. Naruto

Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto, is a coming-of-age tale that has captured the hearts of millions. The series follows Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the strongest ninja in his village. The story is told in two volumes: the first is set in Naruto's pre-teen years and the second in his teens.

Along his journey, Naruto faces numerous challenges, forms deep friendships, and uncovers the secrets of his past. The skilful blend of action, humor, and heartfelt moments has made Naruto a global phenomenon.

8. Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist by Hiromu Arakawa is a brilliant culmination of sci-fi, fantasy, and adventure. The manga follows the story of brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric as they set out on a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed human transmutation experiment.

The gripping plot, well-developed characters, and unique themes make this series a standout. Moreover, the combination of thrilling action and deep emotional resonance makes it one of the most beloved classics of all time.

9. Berserk

Berserk created, by Kentaro Miura, is a dark fantasy thriller that has captivated readers with its intense storytelling and detailed artwork. The manga follows Guts, a lone mercenary, as he battles his way through a brutal and unforgiving world.

Berserk is known for its complex characters, intricate plot, and themes like revenge, and fate. The gripping and compelling storyline along with intricate characters has earned Berserk a dedicated following and critical acclaim.

10. Vagabond

Vagabond, written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, is a stunning adaptation of Eiji Yoshikawa's novel ‘Musashi’. The series follows the life of Miyamoto Musashi, a legendary samurai, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and martial mastery.

The spectacular artwork and philosophical storytelling in the manga makes it a masterpiece in the medium. The series skilfully delves into themes of honor, purpose, and the pursuit of excellence, keeping viewers immersed throughout the series.

These 10 manga series are the crème de la crème of the medium, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience. From the timeless adventures of Dragon Ball and One Piece to the dark and thought-provoking tales of Death Note and Berserk, these manga have left an indelible mark on the readers. Whether you're an avid manga fan or a newcomer, these series are must-reads. So, dive in, explore these worlds, and let the magic of manga consume you whole.