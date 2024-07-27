10 Anime Shows with the Most Memorable First Episodes: From Attack on Titan to Death Note

Anime has a way of keeping audiences engrossed right from the beginning, and certain first episodes have etched themselves permanently into the memory of fans worldwide. The opening episodes of anime set the tone and present the setting and characters in a way that aims to captivate viewers immediately, thereby playing a key role in keeping the audience engaged. Here is a well-curated list of ten such iconic anime first episodes that fans will never forget.

Anime shows with the most memorable opening episodes:

1. Attack on Titan

The first episode of Attack on Titan is full of thrilling and spectacular moments. It begins with the peaceful life inside the walled city, but peace shatters quickly when the colossal Titan appears, breaching the wall and allowing smaller Titans to invade. The scene where protagonist Eren Yeager watches his mother’s brutal death leaves viewers in utter shock and sets a dark undertone for the series. It completely manages to hook the audience with intense and emotional scenes.

2. Death Note

The first episode of Death Note introduces us to Light Yagami, a bored high school student who stumbles upon a mysterious notebook with the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it. The episode progresses as Light tests the Death Note’s power, ultimately deciding to use it to rid the world of evil. The chilling piano music in the background and the scene when he claims himself as the new god of this world strikes a viewer’s nerves, which makes this opening unforgettable.

3. Naruto

In the first episode of this anime, Young Naruto Uzumaki stands out in his quirky orange jumpsuit with a boisterous personality. It captures his mischievous spirit and also the pain of being an outcast. The scene in which he first discovers the truth about the Nine-Tails fox spirit inside him is both touching and turning. At the end of the episode viewers are on Naruto’s side when he dreams of becoming Hokage regardless of all the obstacles he is facing.

4. One Punch Man

One Punch man’s opening episode introduces us to the protagonist Saitama who is so powerful that he can defeat anyone with a single punch. It delivers this premise with a perfect blend of humor and action. The first episode reveals how Saitama has become bored with his own overwhelming strength and is craving more challenges. His deadpan expression and the way he effortlessly emerges as the victory sets the premise for a hilarious and thrilling tale. The animation, especially in the fight scenes, is top-notch, pulling viewers in immediately.

5. Cowboy Bebop

The first episode of Cowboy Bebop ‘Asteroid Blues', introduces us to Spike Spiegel and Jet Black, two bounty hunters.The episode progresses as Spike gets involved in an intense shootout while hunting an unwanted criminal. The stylish animation, cool soundtrack, and a unique setting sets the foundation for an epic anime. The ending of the episode showing the tragic love story and Spike’s remarkable line, “Whatever happens, happens,” leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

6. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

The first episode dives straight into action, showcasing the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse, undertaking a mission in their role as state alchemists. However, the flashback to their failed human transmutation attempt, which resulted in Alphonse losing his body and Edward his limbs, is what truly hooks viewers. The combination of thrilling action and deep emotional resonance makes it one of the best pilot episodes of anime.

7. Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online premiered with a dynamic plot. The idea of being trapped in a virtual reality game where the players can control the characters with their minds was a fresh and terrifying concept. The first episode sets up this chilling premise perfectly. The episode also introduces Kirito, a beta tester, who realizes the horrifying dangers of being stuck in the game and plans to get the players out. The urgency and intensity of the episode ensure that viewers are immediately invested in the characters’ survival.

8. Demon Slayer

The first episode of Demon Slayer introduces us to Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted boy who returns home to find his family slaughtered by demons, with his sister Nezuko, the sole survivor being transformed into a demon herself. The stunning animation and emotional depth, and Tanjiro’s resolve to turn his sister into a human again, immediately captivate viewers. The poignant moments in this episode set the stage for an epic tale of courage and family bonds.

9. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia’s first premiere episode introduces us to a world where almost everyone has superpowers or Quirks except the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. The first episode captures Izuku's struggle and determination to become a superhero despite not possessing any powers. When his idol, All Might, tells him he can become a hero, it’s a moment of pure inspiration. The combination of Izuku’s perseverance and the vibrant animation and action-packed sequences makes it one of the best opening episodes.

10. Tokyo Ghoul

The first episode of Tokyo Ghoul is a horror lover’s dream. It follows Kaneki, a shy college student who gets attacked by a ghoul, a creature that feeds on human flesh, while on a date with the same creature. Following the attack, he survives through a surgery but ends up becoming half-ghoul. From there, Kaneki’s transformation into something monstrous and nightmarish set a dark and creepy undertone, leaving viewers eager to see what happens next.

The first episode of an anime is quintessential because these episodes showcase the power of anime to engross the viewers with memorable beginnings and set the stage for an epic journey further. Whether it's through intense action, visually appealing animation, or emotional depth, these anime series have left an indelible mark on fans and continue to be celebrated for their iconic openings. So, whether you're an avid weeb or a curious newcomer, these episodes are a perfect starting point for diving into the vast and diverse world of anime.