6 Anime Characters Just Like Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various animes

Eren Yeager went from being an ordinary Corps member to committing genocide and killing 80% of Humanity. Like him, there have been other characters in anime who were strongly driven by their emotions. Well, many argue that Eren’s actions were justified, the characters in this list may have crossed many moral lines.

There have also been instances of villains turning into good guys, but they can be counted at one’s fingertips. From a serial killer hiding in plain sight to a Literal God, here are 6 Anime Characters Just Like Eren Yeager.

Light Yagami - Death Note

Both Light Yagami and Eren Yeager wanted to make the world a better place. While their intentions were noble, the course of action was quite killer, to say the least. Both of them made use of superior powers to change the world. In the series, Light decides to kill criminals using the Death Note. However, as he gets more power, he becomes ruthless and detaches from his initial ideals. While Light shifts to a God-like figure, similar to Eren. The evolution of their characters from the first episode to the finale is drastic.

Griffith - Berserk

Once known as the Falcon of Light, the savior across Lands, the utter shock Berserk fans felt when they saw his true colors was amusing. Griffith driven by his ambitions, sacrifices his comrades to become the fifth member of the God Hand. These were the same comrades who had saved him from being tortured to death. He even took it a step further by tormenting Guts, the main protagonist of the season. Driven by the pursuit of power, Griffith is similar to Eren, except for the fact that he wants to rule over the world. Among all the characters in the series, many expected Griffith to be the last to be a Villain.

Advertisement

Ken Kaneki - Tokyo Ghoul

Who would have thought a bad date would lead to him being turned into a Half-Ghoul. Even though Kaneki had plenty of other ghouls supporting his transformation, his actions caused harm to both Human and Ghoul societies. Similar to Eren’s Founding Titan, Kaneki’s kagune, Dragon, destroyed large portions of Tokyo. Unlike Eren, Kaneki made amends for all the damage he had done. The series does end on a good note with Humans and Ghouls living together in peace, something Eren failed to do.

Sasuke Uchiha - Naruto

Imagine joining a villain group because he was weaker than his counterpart. That was Sasuke who decided to join Akatsuki to become stronger. Well, one can argue that he intended to kill his brother and avenge the Uchiha clan, but he does challenge all the Kages. The years Sasuke spent seeking vengeance labeled him as an International Criminal. His character arc does have a good ending for he plays an important role in ending the Fourth Shinobi World War. Both Eren and Sasuke witnessed the destruction of their families at the hands of someone related to them.

Advertisement

Akame - Akame ga Kill!

Another anime character with a horrific childhood, similar to Eren, Akame is also driven by their goals. In the eyes of the Empire for which Akame used to work, she was a traitor, as she joined the rebels to overthrow them. While Eren’s transformation led to the destruction of the world, Akame works hard to bring down The Empire for good reasons. Akane’s story focuses on her struggles, which are part of the larger story. Another difference between them is that Akane tends to hide her emotions, while Eren takes it out on others. A reference to this would be the scene in which Eren beats Armin.

Shiro - Deadman Wonderland

The anime is set in a prison but not all the characters are criminals. Shiro gives the impression of a sweet little girl who just wants to have a good time with her best friend Ganta, but she has a whole second personality called Wretched Egg. In one scene, she slaughters all of Ganta’s classmates, similar to Eren who takes it a step further by killing over a Billion humans. They both are fighting their own internal battles which are a consequence of their troubled childhoods.

Advertisement

Though all these characters have different storylines, their anti-hero traits link them all. They all are willing to go to any lengths to do what they do is just. Each have different reasons but unlike Eren they did not commit genocide.

ALSO READ: Top 6 Anime To Watch In July 2024: From Mayonka Punch To Shoshimin