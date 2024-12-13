Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 24: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After Wangnan issued the command to summon Viole back to the Workshop in the last episode, Beta awakened a new power, and a massive persona manifested behind him. Despite this, all of Beta’s schemes ultimately failed, as Viole was summoned just in time.

The two then engaged in battle, which Viole ultimately won. Don’t miss Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 24 to find out what happens next in the Tower, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and more.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 24: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 24 is set to premiere on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST, according to the anime’s official website. This means fans outside Japan can catch it earlier in the day at around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT, though release times may vary based on location.

The episode will air on Japanese networks like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International viewers can stream Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 24 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast, complete with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 24

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 24 will be titled The Cost of Battle, as per the title preview. Viole is expected to face FUG’s most formidable forces in a decisive confrontation, as Reflejo’s earlier statements suggest that the strongest operatives have been deployed.

Meanwhile, his allies may face parallel threats as they continue their battles in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 24, with Khun’s tactical planning potentially playing a key role in their survival. The aftermath of Beta’s rescue and the consequences of defying the Workshop could also influence the unfolding events.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 23 recap

Titled The End of Dawn, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 23 begins as Beta stabs Wangnan, prompting Rak to involve Phonsekal Laure, who identifies a parasite within Beta. Laure extracts the parasite, which Yihwa incinerates, enabling Wangnan to input a command to summon Viole, a process requiring five minutes.

As Beta unleashes a Shinsu-powered persona to attack, a doctor attempts to stop him, but Beta persists. Khun uses his lighthouse to protect everyone, ensuring their safety until Viole is summoned. Viole confronts Beta, learning of his traumatic past from the Workshop experiments.

Disputing Beta's beliefs, Viole witnesses his collapse. Guards arrive to capture Beta, but Viole and his group retaliate, rescuing him in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 23.

