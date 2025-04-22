Zatsu Tabi Episode 4: Chika Visits The Beach; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Zatsu Tabi episode, titled ‘Perfect the Way It Is,’ saw Chika continue traveling with Hassu, enjoying hot springs, meals, and peaceful moments. Upon returning home, she met Yui Unoki, who invited Chika on a trip after feeling jealous of her time with Hassu.

While traveling, flashbacks reveal Chika and Yui’s past in the school kendo club, showing Chika’s persistent efforts on multiple tasks. Yui, feeling inferior, started to appreciate her own experiences. The episode ended by introducing friends Fuyune, who enjoys food, and Riri, who values alcohol while traveling.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 4: Alice Brings Lilisa Trouble; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Zatsu Tabi Episode 4 will follow Chika on a new trip, this time likely joined by Riri and Fuyune, whose introduction concluded the previous episode. Given the episode’s title, the trio will likely visit a beach or take a scenic route alongside the coastline.

The journey is expected to explore their personalities more deeply, with travel experiences centering around Riri’s focus on alcohol and Fuyune’s enjoyment of food. As with earlier episodes, the episode will likely feature casual, bonding moments between friends.

ALSO READ: Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4: Bofurin Return To School; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Zatsu Tabi Episode 4, titled ‘Smile by the Sea,’ is slated for release on April 28, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Japanese viewers can enjoy this slice-of-life anime on networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV (Yomiuri TV), among others.

Zatsu Tabi Episode 4 can also be streamed locally on ABEMA and the Anime Store, with platforms such as U-NEXT, FOD, Lemino, Niconico, and Amazon Prime Video airing it at a later date. International fans can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Zatsu Tabi: That’s Journey anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 4: Yuu And Himari Grow Distant; Recap, Release Date And More