Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 4: Yuu And Himari Grow Distant; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Tulips and the Face of Love,’ Himari deliberately gives Yuu and Rion space, but her comment about kissing causes tension. Rion, embarrassed, leaves. Himari teases Yuu again about kissing, though when he hesitates, she feels disappointed. Yuu creates tulip accessories for Rion, yet they lack the spark he feels with Himari.

Himari quietly asks for one, only to be turned down, misunderstanding it as rejection. Hurt, she realizes her love for Yuu. After a heated argument, she humiliates him in public, declares their friendship over, and walks away, leaving Yuu stunned.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 4 will explore the aftermath of Himari's emotional outburst and her decision to end her friendship with Yuu. As the friends process her sudden announcement, the group members may begin picking sides.

Yuu will have to confront the consequences of their argument and what her absence means for him. The episode is expected to examine how their relationship begins to change, creating new distance, questions, and emotional strain that could reshape their connection moving forward.

Titled ‘Hydrangea and a New Seed,’ Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 4 is set to air in Japan on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X. International viewers may receive the episode slightly earlier due to time zone variations.

Additional Japanese broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and TV Miyazaki. The episode will stream on ABEMA during its TV airing and will later be available on platforms like U-NEXT, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll globally.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

