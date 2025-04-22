Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4: Bofurin Return To School; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Wind Breaker Season 2 episode, titled ‘Re:Start,’ opened with a flashback of Nagato meeting Natori and being mentally worn down by abuse before joining KEEL. In the present, Nagato admitted he only wanted to be like Anzai, who reassured him of his worth.

Bofurin left KEEL’s warehouse, and Kaji privately warned his vice-captains about KEEL’s true leader. Sakura, burdened by guilt, found comfort in his friends’ support and began to understand friendship. Anzai, Nagato, and Tsuchiya reunited. The final scene subtly revealed KEEL’s real leader had been present throughout.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4 will likely shift focus to Bofurin adjusting back to regular student life during a quiet period without gang activity. Sakura and his friends will spend more time fulfilling academic responsibilities, reflecting the temporary peace.

Meanwhile, Kaji will express his unease about KEEL’s real agenda to Umemiya. Though Umemiya may casually dismiss Kaji’s concerns outwardly, he will likely instruct Toma Hiragi to call the Four Kings together for a serious discussion about the hidden threat KEEL still poses.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4 will be releasing in Japan on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can expect the episode to be available on the previous day, April 24, with release times adjusted accordingly.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4 will accessible for international streaming on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed that dubs will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

