Zatsu Tabi Episode 7: Chika And Riri Explore Ise City; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The sixth Zatsu Tabi episode, titled ‘An Epic Midsummer Journey!,’ saw Chika Suzugamori continue her island trip with Hassu. They spend their summer vacation biking and visiting various landmarks, which leaves Hassu noticeably tanned.

The second half features the pair joining Yui in Shibuya, where Yui impresses them with her knowledge of local historical sites. Later at a park, Hassu befriends new people while Chika and Yui recall her sociability in high school. The episode concludes with the three watching a scenic view together, appreciating their time and effort spent strengthening their friendship.

Advertisement

Zatsu Tabi Episode 7 will see Chika plan to visit Ise Bay. However, Riri will suggest they go to Ise City in Mie Prefecture to "meet gods." There, they will visit the Ise Grand Shrine and enjoy local cuisine. During the night, Chika notices a flushed Riri after drinking.

This will lead to a conversation about Riri’s first experiences with alcohol. The episode will continue to blend sightseeing with more personal conversations as Chika and Riri explore spiritual and cultural aspects of the region.

Titled ‘A City Where You Can Meet Gods? And Then...,’ Zatsu Tabi Episode 7 is set to premiere in Japan on May 19, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. It will be televised on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV. Japanese viewers can stream the episode on ABEMA and d Anime Store upon release.

Other platforms like U-NEXT, FOD, Lemino, Niconico, and Amazon Prime Video will be making it available later. International fans can enjoy the English-subtitled version of Zatsu Tabi Episode 7 through Crunchyroll, depending on regional availability.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Zatsu Tabi: That's Journey anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Zatsu Tabi Episode 5: Chika Begins A Solo Trip; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More