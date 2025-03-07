Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 10: Mona To Visit The Amusement Park; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Best Friend With Him,’ Minami advises Asahi to surprise Medaka with a kiss. This leads to her blindfolding him at lunch and kissing his cheek, though he remains unaware. Mona enjoys the visit of her childhood friend, Tomo, who quickly deduces that Mona has feelings for someone.

When Medaka appears, Tomo flirts with him but notices Mona’s reaction, realizing he is the one she likes. Tomo later transfers to their school and, after provoking Mona, resolves to make her acknowledge her feelings for Medaka.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 10 will see Mona learn from Asahi that she kissed Medaka on the cheek, leaving her flustered and confused about her own emotions. Tomo will then arrange a trip to an amusement park, where Asahi will actively try to get closer to Medaka.

In contrast, Mona will struggle to interact with him as usual, unsettled by her emotions. The episode will focus on Mona’s inner conflict, emphasizing her growing uncertainty about her relationship with Medaka while Asahi continues to boldly push forward with her own advances.

Titled ‘Theme Park With Him,’ Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 12 am JST across various TV networks in Japan. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version earlier, on Monday, March 10, 2025, due to time zone differences.

The episode will air on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and other channels, with repeat broadcasts on AT-X. In Japan, streaming will begin on platforms like U-NEXT, ABEMA, and Bandai Channel. International fans can access it on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.