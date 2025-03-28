Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13: Jeju Island Raid Concludes; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
As the season finale, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 will complete the Jeju Island Arc and begin the prelude to the next story arc, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Are You the King of Humans?,’ Jinwoo arrives at Jeju Island using Shadow Exchange, shocking the Korean Hunters. His shadow army – led by Igris, Iron, Tusk, and Tank – swiftly clears minor ants while he administers healing potions. Though most recover, Cha Haein remains unconscious.
As the Ant King arrives, its overwhelming presence terrifies the Hunters. Jinwoo engages it in battle, showcasing immense speed and strength. After gaining a new skill, Mutilation, Jinwoo completely overpowers and annihilates the Ant King.
With healing potions failing to save Cha Haein, Jinwoo will consider another method to help her in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13. Despite significant casualties, the Fourth Jeju Island Raid will end with the Hunters’ victory.
Jinwoo’s unmatched strength will leave a lasting impression both domestically and internationally, beginning the Recruitment Arc. Having proven himself once again, Jinwoo himself will set his sights on greater challenges, seeking to push his abilities even further.
Titled ‘On to the Next Target,’ Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 will be releasing on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. It will be broadcast on various Japanese channels, including Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. The episode will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms such as ABEMA and U-NEXT.
International viewers can stream Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, approximately 2:30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. Other streaming services, including Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, will also offer the episode with English subtitles.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.