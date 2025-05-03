Zatsu Tabi Episode 5: Chika Begins A Solo Trip; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In Smile by the Sea, Chika Suzugamori agrees to travel with her fellow mangaka Fuyune Kojiya, who brings her friend Riri Tenkubashi, suggesting Chika work with Riri as an assistant. While exploring Kyoto, Chika notices Riri frequently finds reasons to drink, revealing Chika is still underage.

Fuyune’s playful energy and imaginative ideas for manga emerge throughout the trip. The group stays at a hotel, where Chika sees Riri drawing her ideas in the morning. Their shared interest in manga helps them connect, and they begin collaborating on Riri’s work.

Zatsu Tabi Episode 5 will follow Chika on a solo trip to Nasukarasuyama in Tochigi Prefecture. She will board the Karasuyama Line and decide to get off at Taki Station, drawn by its name. However, she will find it unmanned and learn that the next train won’t arrive for about two hours.

Despite the rain, she will begin searching for the waterfall referenced by the station name. During this exploration, Chika will surprisingly encounter Koyomi Hasunuma, and the two will wind up exploring the area together.

Titled ‘Crows, Dragons, Soba, and a Remote Island,’ Zatsu Tabi Episode 5 is scheduled to air on May 5, 2025, at 10 pm JST. It will be broadcast on several Japanese TV networks, including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.

Local streaming will be available on ABEMA and d Anime Store, while additional services like U-NEXT, FOD, Lemino, Niconico, and Amazon Prime Video will release it later. International audiences can look forward to watching the English-subtitled version of Zatsu Tabi Episode 5 on Crunchyroll.

