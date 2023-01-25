BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Kim Go Eun attend Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris; BLACKPINK’s Jennie missing

The star started dropping snippets of his pre-appearance preparations including his invitation and accessories on his Instagram and finally posted a story fresh from the fashion week. Videos of him walking into the event have surfaced online where we can see him greeting fans before hurrying toward the venue.

Kwon Ji Yong, famously known by his stage name G-Dragon has repeatedly made headlines for his projects along with the luxury fashion brand Chanel. The multitalented king of K-pop has finally returned to fashion and blessed Paris with an amazing attire and his everlasting finesse. G-Dragon, the leader of boy band BIG BANG is a performer, songwriter, designer, and entrepreneur. Known for his immense love for all things chic and fine, G-Dragon was finally seen making an appearance at Chanel Haute Couture at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

G-Dragon with Chanel

G-Dragon became the face of Chanel in 2016. He was also the first male k-pop artist to achieve the same. This fashion aficionado has ever since made his share of appearances at Chanel’s fashion shows. His unique sense of style does not get limited by the peripheries of gender or societal expectations. He never shies away from going all out when it comes to fashion. It was in the year 2018, that the luxury brand made him a global ambassador of their eyewear line. The K-pop sensation has made chic appearances at more than just some events and parties flaunting his Chanel clothing and accessories.

As the king of k-pop makes it to the 2023 Chanel Haute Couture runway, fans recall some fashionably significant moments from his past.

G-Dragon at We11Done

After a yearlong hiatus from the world of fashion, G-Dragon returned to the world of fashion and was spotted in the front row at We11Done in 2020. We11Done is a Seoul-based label run by the K-pop star’s sister Dami Kwon along with Jessica Jung. The label is known for catering to the fashion cravings and preferences of the ‘it girls’ of Seoul.

Couture-level party

Remember the 2017 grand guerilla media exhibition that lasted four days organized by G-Dragon along with Gee Eun? This was not your average fashion week party. It was a celebration of art at the Galerie Frank Elbaz.

PEACEMINUSONE x ‘Vogue’ Korea Pop-up

Parallel to the Seoul Fashion Week of 2017, G-Dragon’s PEACEMINUSONE project revealed its collaborative fashion effort with Vogue Korea. The event was organized in an underground parking lot. The event had its own exclusive merchandise.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe, a French professional footballer was recently seen wearing shoes that were a product of a collaborative effort of G-Dragon’s brand with Nike.

Chanel and K-pop

Chanel is a luxury fashion brand. Ever since its inception in 1909 by the OG Chanel - Gabrielle Coco Chanel, the brand has been known and recognized for its high-end clothing line and accessories. The introduction of Chanel to the world of fashion was nothing short of a revolution. Its unique, never-seen-before designs quickly garnered attention and soon became the face of all things chic and fashionable. Chanel is today one of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world.

Chanel has never held itself back when it came to expanding its global influence. The brand’s advent in Korea was marked with its first runway show in the country in the year 2016. Ever since the brand has repeatedly collaborated with Korean actors and K-pop artists on different occasions. These friends of Chanel can be seen flaunting their impeccable fashion moves aka courtesies of Chanel at various events and photoshoots.

Kim Go Eun

The South Korean actress Kim Go Eun became one of the ambassadors of Chanel for South Korea in 2019. The actress was seen seated next to Tilda Swinton and Marion Cotillar at the 2023 Chanel Couture SS23. Kim Go Eun has starred in some of the most popular K-dramas of all time including ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’, ‘King:The Eternal Monarch’, ‘Cheese in the Trap’ and more.

Where is Jennie?

Fans have been flooding social media with questions regarding Jennie’s absence at the Chanel Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week. Being the face of Chanel, and a popular one at that, Jennie is one of the most anticipated appearances at the show. Netizens have been speculating as to why the BLACKPINK member is nowhere to be seen.

Jennie became the face of the brand in 2018 and has since then made headlines for her collaborative ventures with the brand. Being a fashion icon, Jennie never fails to surprise fans with her chic sense of style. G-Dragon’s attendance at the show has fueled the discussion around Jennie’s appearance even more. As the global ambassador of the fashion house, Jennie’s appearance at the couture show was naturally looked forward to.