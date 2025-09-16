8 New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: New Thrills, Space Adventures and more

Hollywood’s OTT lineup for the week of September 15-21, 2025, brings a mix of sequels, thrillers, and space adventures. From Netflix blockbusters to Prime Video favorites, here are the top releases to watch this week.

28 Years Later - September 20 (Netflix)

Netflix releases 28 Years Later on September 20. The story follows survivors of the fury virus, nearly three decades after its escape from a biological weapons lab. A group living on a tiny island ventures into the mainland, unearthing new mysteries and terrifying truths.

Black Rabbit - September 18 (Netflix)

Black Rabbit arrives on Netflix on September 18. Set in New York’s nightlife, the series follows brothers Jake and Vince. Jake runs a high-end lounge called Black Rabbit, but Vince’s sudden return brings old conflicts and new threats.

Elio - September 17 (JioHotstar)

Disney-Pixar’s Elio streams on September 17. The film tells the story of an eleven-year-old boy mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader by aliens. Taken to the Communiverse, Elio faces a cosmic challenge while forging bonds with alien beings and learning about his true identity.

Gen V Season 2 - September 17 (Prime Video)

Gen V returns with Season 2 on September 17. Following The Boys Season 4, Godolkin University faces a new regime under Dean Cipher. Students Marie Moreau, Emma, Jordan, and Cate deal with trauma while uncovering a hidden programme tied to the university’s origins.

Haunted Hotel - September 19 (Netflix)

Netflix adds Haunted Hotel on September 19. The film follows a single mother who runs a hotel with the help of her brother’s ghost. Together, they navigate the spirits haunting the property, leading to unexpected twists.

Emmys 2025 - September 15 (JioHotstar)

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards stream live on September 15. Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, the ceremony introduces new rules for variety writing and guest performer categories. Major contenders include Severance, The Penguin, The Studio, and The White Lotus.

Sinners - September 18 (JioHotstar)

On September 18, Sinners debuts on JioHotstar. The series follows twin brothers returning to their hometown for a fresh start, only to face darker secrets and threats.

Swiped - September 19 (JioHotstar)

Swiped premieres September 19. Inspired by Whitney Wolfe, the founder of Bumble, the film shows her journey in launching two dating apps and becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the tech world.

