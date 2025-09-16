Little Hearts India Box Office: Mouli Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram's blockbuster film records solid hold, hits Rs 25 crore mark in 10 days

Telugu film, Little Hearts, starring Mouli Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram, emerged as a surprise blockbuster at the box office. Released on September 5, the small-budget movie opened to overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth and audience reception, which significantly boosted its box office performance. The movie achieved its break-even point in just two days of its theatrical run.

Directed by Sai Marthand, Little Hearts wrapped up its opening week with a gross of Rs 19 crore in India and entered its second weekend with a good hold.

Little Hearts adds Rs 5.75 crore to the tally in the second weekend

The coming-of-age romance drama began its second weekend by collecting Rs 1.50 crore on the second Friday. The Mouli Prasanth starrer jumped by 33 percent on its second Saturday, where it collected Rs 2 crore. It went on to witness another jump of 20 percent on the second Sunday and added Rs 2.50 crore to the tally, making its second weekend cume of Rs 5.75 crore.

The total box office collection of Little Hearts is slightly under the Rs 25 crore mark at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the movie will keep gaining traction for a couple of weeks, at least until the arrival of the next big release- They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan.

The movie has already emerged as a blockbuster venture. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Little Hearts at the Indian box office:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs 19 crore Second Friday Rs 1.50 crore Second Saturday Rs 2.00 crore Second Sunday Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 24.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dashavatar Box Office 1st Monday: Dilip Prabhavalkar's film jumps 50 percent on Monday, gears up for a massive Tuesday