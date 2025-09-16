9 South films to watch in theaters this week: Vijay Antony starrer Shakthi Thirumagan to Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali’s Mirage
Still wondering what movie to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South films you need to check out.
South Indian films are gearing up for theatrical releases this week, offering a variety of genres for moviegoers to explore. If you’re still unsure about what to watch, here are the complete details of films that you should check out.
9 South films to watch in theaters this week
1. Shakthi Thirumagan
- Cast: Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu
- Director: Arun Prabhu Purushothaman
- Language: Tamil-Telugu
- Genre: Political Action Thriller
- Release date: September 19, 2025
Shakthi Thirumagan is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual flick focusing on a scam that took place in the 1960s and an extremist’s fight against the political system. Its Telugu version is titled Bhadrakali with Vijay Antony playing the lead.
2. Kamal Sridevi
- Cast: Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Sangeetha Bhat, Kishore Kumar G, Akshitha Bopaiah, Ramesh Indira, Mithra
- Director: Sunil Kumar VA
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Thriller Drama
- Release date: September 19, 2025
Kamal Sridvei is a drama thriller told through the lens of the Rashomon effect. Set on the bustling streets of Bengaluru, the story revolves around a complex crime involving a woman, Sridevi.
However, 7 witnesses recount 7 different stories, confusing the investigation team itself. What is the truth, and why is an innocent youngster named Kamal tied to the ordeal?
3. Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru
- Cast: Super Raja, Chandana Palanki, Vamshi Gonee, Deepthi Srirangam, Ramya Priya
- Director: Super Raja
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Adventure Comedy
- Release date: September 19, 2025
Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru follows the story of a middle-class boy who is chasing an impossible dream of becoming a Telugu movie star, despite no film background. The movie is reportedly the first single-shot Telugu film with zero cuts.
4. Vala: Story of a Bangle
- Cast: Vijayaraghavan, Lukman Avaran, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shanthi Krishna, Raveena Ravi
- Director: Muhashin
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Comedy
- Release date: September 19, 2025
Vala: A Story of a Bangle features veteran actor Vijayaraghavan in the lead role, accompanied by Lukman Avaran and Dhyan Sreenivasan. The film explores the rivalry that stems from a bangle, leading to fun and chaos.
5. Trikaali
- Cast: Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Deena, SK Gaayathri, Rekha Kumanan
- Director: AR Raghavendra
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Fantasy Drama
- Release date: September 19, 2025
Trikaali is an upcoming Telugu-language fantasy adventure drama. It tells the story of a writer whose creation takes us on a mystical journey through an unknown world.
The film is the Telugu-dub version of the Tamil movie Maayakoothu, starring Nagarajan Kannan as the protagonist.
6. Kiss
- Cast: Kavin, Preethi Asrani, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, RJ Vijay, Rao Ramesh, Devayani
- Director: Sathish Krishnan
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release date: September 19, 2025
Kiss is a romantic comedy flick headlined by Dada fame Kavin. The film explores the life of an anti-romantic guy who detests love and relationships after a tragic first kiss.
However, his perspectives shift when love unexpectedly returns to his life. How does romance change him, and what led to his initial aversion towards love, is the central narrative of the story.
7. Room No 111
- Cast: Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Garima Singh, Mimicry Gopi, Bimika Janardhan
- Director: Bhumireedy Chandra Mouli Reedy
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Release date: September 19, 2025
Room No. 111 tells the story of Divya, a woman grieving the loss of her husband and child in a road accident. Suspicious of the circumstances, she embarks on a mission to uncover the truth.
Joined by a journalist, Divya unearths the dark secret behind their deaths, forming the crux of the story.
8. Beauty
- Cast: Ankith Koyya, Nilakhi Patra, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Vasuki Anand
- Director: JSS Vardhan
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Family Romantic Thriller
- Release date: September 19, 2025
Beauty explores the tale of a father who is in search of his missing daughter. In a desperate quest to find her, the journey questions his trust, faith, innocence, and unconditional love when confronted by heart-wrenching truths.
9. Mirage
- Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Arjun Syam Gopan, Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, Hannah Reji Koshy
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Release date: September 19, 2025
Mirage follows Abhirami, a woman in search of her missing fiancé, Kiran. In efforts to find him, she teams up with an investigative journalist, Ashwin, diving deep into a web of secrets and questions. The more they investigate, the more they realize the mystery is darker and more complex than they ever imagined.
