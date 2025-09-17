Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film records decent pre-sales, sells 20,000 tickets in National Chains

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is all set to hit the cinemas in a couple of days. The courtroom comedy drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is recording decent pre-bookings so far. As of 11 PM (September 17), Jolly LLB 3 has sold about 20,000 tickets in the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis - for the opening day.

Bankrolled by Star Studios, the courtroom comedy still has one day in hand to double its pre-sales and close it to a respectable figure. Though Jolly LLB 3 is among the most anticipated releases of 2025, still the excitement among the audience hasn’t reflected in the advance booking, which is just about decent.

Jolly LLB 3 relies heavily on word-of-mouth, targets a decent opening

As per Pinkvilla’s prediction, Jolly LLB 3 is targeting an opening of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore net in India, which is reasonable for the genre but not enough for an Akshay Kumar film. The movie relies heavily on word-of-mouth, and the Saturday jump is crucial. If the makers succeed in delivering solid content, it will instantly boost its sales at the box office. In short, the courtroom comedy is expected to record massive jumps on Saturday and Sunday, depending on its audience reception on the opening day.

Jolly LLB 3 marks the fourth release of Akshay Kumar this year, following Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5.

Fans await the perfect comeback of Akshay Kumar

The fate of the Subhash Kapoor directorial is crucial for Akshay Kumar, as he is not going through the best phase of his career in terms of box office earnings. However, 2025 has been a better year for Khiladi Kumar than the previous ones, with Kesari 2 and Housefull 5 tasting success at the box office. The fans are still awaiting the perfect comeback of Akshay Kumar, and hopes are pinned on Jolly LLB 3.

For the unversed, Jolly LLB 3 is releasing on September 19, which is a working day. Had the movie opted for a festival release, advances would have been much better.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

