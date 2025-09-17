The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twin in white, Ambanis, Ajay Devgn-Kajol arrive in style

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, is premiering on September 17, 2025, ahead of its Netflix release. Marking the massive event, several stars from Bollywood arrived, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, the Ambanis, and more.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived hand-in-hand at the venue and twinned in white, creating a perfect look for the evening.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt twin in white with Ajay Devgn, Kajol

At the premiere event, Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting his vintage Love & War moustache look, accompanied by his wife, Alia Bhatt. Both of them donned coordinated white ensembles, making them a visual highlight of the night.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn opted for a formal black-on-black outfit, while his wife Kajol complimented him in a black top, paired with a blue skirt.

Check out the pictures here:

Moreover, Bobby Deol also made an appearance with his wife, turning heads in a sleek black suit that radiated style and confidence. Additionally, the premiere also spotted the Ambanis, Tamannah Bhatia, and Madhuri Dixit Nene, adding even more star power to the evening.

More about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of an industry outsider who transitions to become a household name in Bollywood.

However, drama soon unfolds as the series takes a tongue-in-cheek, self-aware, satirical, and humorous approach to Bollywood’s glitzy and glamorous world. The 6-episode show set to stream on Netflix features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and many more in key roles.

With several stars, including several industry giants like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more, making cameo appearances, it is one of the most star-studded series to materialize in Bollywood.

Directed by Aryan Khan in his debut venture, the show is set to begin streaming on September 18, 2025. Aryan also co-wrote the series alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

Jay Pinak Oza handled the cinematography, while the musical tracks were composed by Shashwat Sachdev, Anirudh Ravichander, and Ujwal Gupta, with Sachdev also composing the background scores.

