'There is superstar’s ex-wife who works here, got divorced and since then...': Is Lakshmi Manchu hinting at Samantha not getting work in Tollywood?

Lakshmi Manchu is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie, Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy. She is on a promotional spree, and during an interview, the actress mentioned how a superstar’s ex-wife had indirectly been blacklisted by Tollywood. She even mentioned that the actress is ready for work, but the filmmakers are hesitant.

Did Lakshmi Manchu reveal secrets about Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Talking to Great Andhra, Lakshmi was questioned about women having to face a lot more in society than men. She schooled the reporter for throwing this question and said, “There is a superstar’s ex-wife who works here. She got divorced, and since then, even films that were once offered to her have been taken away. Oddu le amma, aina emana antaru emo (He might feel bad and say something), is what they tell her. She is waiting to do good work, and I don’t need to name her.”

When the reporter asked if it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu she was talking about, Lakshmi refused to confirm it and then changed the topic completely. “But my point is, a man will face something like that; his life will never change. But for a woman, once she marries, she has kids, has in-laws, she takes on a lot of responsibilities. No one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Samantaha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him for years. In 2021, the lovebirds got divorced.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi, and is yet to sign any South Indian project. After the 2024 Prime Video show Citadel: Honey Bunny, she is teaming up with Raj & DK again for the Netflix show Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

