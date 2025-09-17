Aryan Khan turns photographer for Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana and Ananya raise glam bar at The Ba***ds of Bollywood screening

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is slated to begin streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2025. Ahead of its release, a screening is taking place with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana, and Aryan have arrived, making it all the more glorious. Moreover, Ananya Panday was also spotted with her dashing new look.