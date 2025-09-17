Lokah Kerala Box Office Day 21: Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer nears Rs 100 crore mark in Kerala, collects Rs 1.90 crore on 3rd Wednesday

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero movie, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie, directed by Dominic Arun, is poised to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark soon, becoming the second Malayalam film to achieve this milestone after Mohanlal's Thudarum at the Kerala box office.

Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra kicked off with Rs 2.70 crore on its opening day and wrapped its opening week of 8 days at Rs 38.65 crore. The movie further collected Rs 36.10 crore in its second week, making a sum of Rs 74.75 crore in two weeks.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra continues to storm box office in the third week

The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer continued to attract audiences in the third week as well, adding Rs 18.25 crore to the tally from the third Friday to the third Tuesday. As per estimates, the movie recorded a nominal dip today and fetched another Rs 1.90 crore. The total 21-day cume of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra now stands at Rs 94.90 crore gross in Kerala.

Analysing Lokah's current trends, the superhero movie is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the fourth weekend. It needs to be seen whether the movie can surpass the lifetime earnings of Thudarum and emerge as the new industry Hit. However, it won't be easy, as the movie will face a new release this weekend- Mirage. Nonetheless, it’s a blockbuster of epic proportions, opening up the arena for the universe to explode in the future.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs 38.65 crore Week 2 Rs 36.10 crore Day 16 Rs 3.25 crore Day 17 Rs 5.20 crore Day 18 Rs 5.30 crore Day 19 Rs 2.40 crore Day 20 Rs 2.10 crore Day 21 Rs 1.90 crore (est.) Total Rs 94.90 crore

