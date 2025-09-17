Inside Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore inheritance battle: Why Karisma Kapoor’s children haven’t received Rs 1,900 crore — Reports

The ongoing inheritance dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate has reached a crucial stage in the Delhi High Court. His children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15), have filed a case seeking their rightful share of his assets, which are estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore.

Priya Kapur’s claim vs children’s allegation

Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has maintained that Karisma Kapoor’s children have already received Rs 1,900 crore through the RK family trust. However, reports suggest otherwise. According to a Financial Express report, the figure is based on the value of Sona Comstar shares but the children have not actually received the shares. These assets remain under the trust’s control, with Priya Kapur holding access, not the children.

A source told the portal, “Control of these assets remains with Priya Sachdev Kapur, and the children have no access to them.”

The children, represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, have alleged that their father’s will was suppressed and even forged. They said the will only surfaced seven weeks after his death and that they have not received a copy or details of his personal assets.

What did Karisma Kapoor’s lawyer say?

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma’s children, told the court, “Assuming the estate is worth Rs 30,000 crore and the children having allegedly received Rs 1,900 crore from the RK Trust, still leaves over Rs 28,000 crore to Priya Sachdev Kapur. Would she forsake a good part of that fortune? One has to understand and appreciate that this litigation is to ensure all the five Class 1 heirs including the two children of Karisma and Sunjay Kapur receive fair access to his estate.”

He added that the case is not about the trust but about securing the children’s future through their rightful inheritance of their late father’s personal assets. “This litigation is about securing the future of Sunjay Kapur’s children and ensuring fair access to the assets held in India and abroad,” he said.

Here’s what the Delhi High Court ordered

According to reports, the Delhi High Court has directed Priya Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay Kapur as of June 12, 2025, the date of his demise. The court said, “Defendant No. 1 (Priya) will file a list of all assets (of the deceased), immovable and movable, known to her as on June 12, 2025. List after three weeks for consideration of ad-interim injunction at 2:30 PM.”

The High Court examined the will and returned it to Priya Kapur’s lawyers but suggested that it may be shared with Samaira and Kiaan if they sign a non-disclosure agreement.

