Jailer 2 update: Rajinikanth teases sequel release date before kicking off new schedule

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his next release, Jailer 2. As part of the film’s shoot, the actor was spotted arriving at an airport, where he shared an update about the movie and its expected release date.

When is Jailer 2 set to release?

Speaking with the media personnel at the airport, Rajinikanth revealed that he would be in Kerala for a 6-day shooting schedule, and that the movie could be expected sometime after June 2026.

In his own words, “I am currently travelling for the Jailer 2 shoot. I am heading towards Kerala for a filming schedule, and it will consist of 6 days of shooting. I think the film will be completed by June next year, so the release will be after that.”

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy drama starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), which was a massive blockbuster in theaters.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie will have the superstar reprise his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, who will face a new and even greater challenge.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa are set to return to their original roles from the first installment, while new additions to the cast include SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan, and others in pivotal characters.

Additionally, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal are expected to make cameos once again, with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty also making extended appearances.

The official announcement of Jailer 2 was made in January 2025, accompanied by a promo featuring Nelson, Anirudh Ravichander, and Rajinikanth.

Watch the promo here:

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie

Rajinikanth had recently confirmed that he would be reuniting with Kamal Haasan once again after 46 years. The upcoming project is bankrolled by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Films.

While the collaboration is confirmed, the team has yet to finalize the screenplay and the director. Initial reports suggested that Lokesh Kanagaraj might helm the movie, but no official announcement has been provided.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the lead role for Lokesh’s action drama Coolie. The film featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and others in key roles, with a special appearance by Aamir Khan.

