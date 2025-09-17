4 Tamil OTT releases to watch this week: Vasanth Ravi starrer Indra to Darshan’s House Mates

Tamil cinema is here with a fresh lineup of movies and web series on OTT. From crime thrillers to horror comedies, here’s a complete list of ventures that will be hitting the streaming space this week.

4 Tamil OTT releases to watch this week

1. Indra

Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Anikha Surendran, Sunil, Kalyan Master

Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Anikha Surendran, Sunil, Kalyan Master Director: Sabarish Nanda

Sabarish Nanda Genre: Crime Suspense Thriller

Crime Suspense Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: September 19, 2025

Indra is a Tamil-language crime thriller movie starring Vasanth Ravi and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The movie follows the story of Indra, a police officer under suspension who struggles with alcoholism.

Over time, he loses his eyesight, only to be confronted with the death of his wife by a serial killer. As all hopes seem lost, Indra begins investigating the case himself, only to discover that it is deeply connected to his own dark past.

Apart from the Jailer actor, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Anikha Surendran, Sunil, Kalyan Master, and many more.

2. Sshhh… Season 2

Cast: Vedhika C Kumar, Premji, Vetri, Manushi, William Patrick, Aishwarya Dutta, Aurora Sinclair, Subash Selvam, Fredrick, Jinal Joshi, Saicharan, Uma, Nanjil

Vedhika C Kumar, Premji, Vetri, Manushi, William Patrick, Aishwarya Dutta, Aurora Sinclair, Subash Selvam, Fredrick, Jinal Joshi, Saicharan, Uma, Nanjil Director: Goutham Ravisankar, Vinodh Ravisankar, Mohan Govindan, Amit Bhargav, Sriranjini, Mathivanan

Goutham Ravisankar, Vinodh Ravisankar, Mohan Govindan, Amit Bhargav, Sriranjini, Mathivanan Genre: Romance Drama

Romance Drama Runtime: 4 Episodes

4 Episodes Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming date: September 19, 2025

Sshhh… Season 2 is an upcoming anthology series set to stream on the OTT platform Aha Video. The show explores four distinct stories revolving around the themes of romance and drama.

The series includes episodes, namely - Kalla Kadhal, Leaked Video, Kanni Vaasal, and Gigolo. Each story dives into different facets of romance, love, and emotional conflicts with a separate cast and director for each segment.

The first season, released in 2024, followed a similar anthological format, focusing on stories of love, personal choices, and inner struggles.

3. Police Police

Cast: Jayaseelan, Mirchi Senthil, Shabanaa Shahjahan, Sathya, Sujitha Dhanush, Vincent Roy

Jayaseelan, Mirchi Senthil, Shabanaa Shahjahan, Sathya, Sujitha Dhanush, Vincent Roy Director: TBA

TBA Genre: Cop Comedy Drama

Cop Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming date: September 19, 2025

Police Police is an upcoming cop drama series slated to stream on the OTT platform, JioHotstar. The show is expected to explore themes of justice and responsibilities tied to the police power.

Blending humor and psychological dilemmas faced by law enforcement, the series is touted to have action-packed moments and brilliant storytelling. With Jayaseelan and Mirchi Senthil in lead roles, the show also marks the digital debut of Shabanaa Shahjahan.

4. House Mates

Cast: Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini, Dheena, Abdool Lee, Master Henrik, TSR Srinivasan

Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini, Dheena, Abdool Lee, Master Henrik, TSR Srinivasan Director: T. Raja Vel

T. Raja Vel Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy

Fantasy Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 9 minutes

2 hours and 9 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming date: September 19, 2025

House Mates is a fantasy horror comedy film starring Darshan and Kaali Venkat in the lead roles. Directed by T. Raja Vel, the story narrates the tale of Karthik and Anu, a newlywed couple who move into a second-hand apartment in 2022.

As strange and eerie events unfold, the couple realizes they are sharing the apartment with a family who lived there back in 2012. The mystery of how the two families’ lives are intertwined and the secrets hidden within the house is what the film is all about.

In addition to the lead cast, the film features Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Abdool Lee, and many others in key roles. Presented by Sivakarthikeyan, the film’s music was composed by Premam fame Rajesh Murugesan.

