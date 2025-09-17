4 Tamil OTT releases to watch this week: Vasanth Ravi starrer Indra to Darshan’s House Mates
Can’t decide what Tamil movie or show to watch on OTT this week? Don’t worry, here’s a complete list of releases you need to check out.
Tamil cinema is here with a fresh lineup of movies and web series on OTT. From crime thrillers to horror comedies, here’s a complete list of ventures that will be hitting the streaming space this week.
4 Tamil OTT releases to watch this week
1. Indra
- Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Anikha Surendran, Sunil, Kalyan Master
- Director: Sabarish Nanda
- Genre: Crime Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming date: September 19, 2025
Indra is a Tamil-language crime thriller movie starring Vasanth Ravi and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The movie follows the story of Indra, a police officer under suspension who struggles with alcoholism.
Over time, he loses his eyesight, only to be confronted with the death of his wife by a serial killer. As all hopes seem lost, Indra begins investigating the case himself, only to discover that it is deeply connected to his own dark past.
Apart from the Jailer actor, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Anikha Surendran, Sunil, Kalyan Master, and many more.
2. Sshhh… Season 2
- Cast: Vedhika C Kumar, Premji, Vetri, Manushi, William Patrick, Aishwarya Dutta, Aurora Sinclair, Subash Selvam, Fredrick, Jinal Joshi, Saicharan, Uma, Nanjil
- Director: Goutham Ravisankar, Vinodh Ravisankar, Mohan Govindan, Amit Bhargav, Sriranjini, Mathivanan
- Genre: Romance Drama
- Runtime: 4 Episodes
- Where to watch: Aha Video
- Streaming date: September 19, 2025
Sshhh… Season 2 is an upcoming anthology series set to stream on the OTT platform Aha Video. The show explores four distinct stories revolving around the themes of romance and drama.
The series includes episodes, namely - Kalla Kadhal, Leaked Video, Kanni Vaasal, and Gigolo. Each story dives into different facets of romance, love, and emotional conflicts with a separate cast and director for each segment.
The first season, released in 2024, followed a similar anthological format, focusing on stories of love, personal choices, and inner struggles.
3. Police Police
- Cast: Jayaseelan, Mirchi Senthil, Shabanaa Shahjahan, Sathya, Sujitha Dhanush, Vincent Roy
- Director: TBA
- Genre: Cop Comedy Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming date: September 19, 2025
Police Police is an upcoming cop drama series slated to stream on the OTT platform, JioHotstar. The show is expected to explore themes of justice and responsibilities tied to the police power.
Blending humor and psychological dilemmas faced by law enforcement, the series is touted to have action-packed moments and brilliant storytelling. With Jayaseelan and Mirchi Senthil in lead roles, the show also marks the digital debut of Shabanaa Shahjahan.
4. House Mates
- Cast: Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini, Dheena, Abdool Lee, Master Henrik, TSR Srinivasan
- Director: T. Raja Vel
- Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 9 minutes
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming date: September 19, 2025
House Mates is a fantasy horror comedy film starring Darshan and Kaali Venkat in the lead roles. Directed by T. Raja Vel, the story narrates the tale of Karthik and Anu, a newlywed couple who move into a second-hand apartment in 2022.
As strange and eerie events unfold, the couple realizes they are sharing the apartment with a family who lived there back in 2012. The mystery of how the two families’ lives are intertwined and the secrets hidden within the house is what the film is all about.
In addition to the lead cast, the film features Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Abdool Lee, and many others in key roles. Presented by Sivakarthikeyan, the film’s music was composed by Premam fame Rajesh Murugesan.
