Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN 8 years of birthday snaps with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie cameo: ‘We celebrate you’

Priyanka Chopra has relived the past 8 years of celebrating husband Nick Jonas’ birthday from their early romance days to now living as a family of three. Commemorating the singer’s 33rd birthday, the Indian actress took a walk down the memory lane with selfies and photographs from the couple’s time together over 2018 and 2025 as they rang in September 16, which marks the Jonas Brother star’s birthday. Their growth as a couple who was dating to one happily married and with a daughter, could be seen with the lineup of photos. She also dropped a sweet note for her husband dearest in the update.

Nick Jonas rings in 33rd birthday as wife Priyanka Chopra reminisces their love-filled past

Priyanka Chopra is all about love for boyfriend turned husband and baby daddy Nick Jonas who turned 33 on September 16, 2025. Sharing a carousel full of sweet memories from their time beside each other over the years, she has revealed never-before-seen moments from their relationship, including the ones with their young daughter, Malti Marie.

“As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years, so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. Here’s 2025-2018!”, wrote the star on her Instagram.

The first one seems to be from their latest family dinner where the two could be seen staring deep into each other’s eyes for the photo. Pee Cee was seen showering all the admiration for her man while cupping his face during a laidback moment from their private time. The image from last year showed off their kid nuzzling her face into her parents’ legs in an adorable moment. Most importantly, their oldest birthday snap was from 2018 with the Indian star planing a kiss on her beau’s cheek in a rare PDA instance.

