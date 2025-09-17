5 Best Hindi Series to Watch on OTT: The Family Man to Panchayat

Hindi web shows have changed the entire ball game of OTT platforms. There are several shows ranging from intense thrillers to heartwarming slice-of-life dramas that have entertained everyone. With top-tier performances, strong writing, and high production values, these shows have redefined Indian storytelling for the digital age. If you are still new to this game, then we have got a list of the 7 best web shows on OTT that you can binge-watch for starters.

1. The Family Man

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The show revolves around the story of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man juggling between two lives— an intelligence agent and a husband/father trying to maintain a normal family life. Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead, and his performance is the USP of this show. The show created by Raj & DK is a balance of thriller, action, and emotions. The series became a fan favorite because of how refreshing and relatable it was. After two successful seasons, the makers are gearing up for a third one.

2. Panchayat

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Panchayat is not a show that will give you an adrenaline rush with its high-octane thrillers and complex plotlines. But it’s a show that stands out for its minimalism. The story is about an engineering graduate who takes a government job in a rural village — and it turns out to be unexpectedly heartwarming, hilarious, and wise. The relatable characters and real-world problems made everyone fall in love. Not to forget, actors like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav make it even more entertaining.

3. Gullak

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Gullak is a family-based show that is a tribute to the everyday Indian middle-class household. From arguments over electricity bills to cleaning the house, it's relatable in every step. The series beautifully balances gentle humour, emotional depth, and old-school family values. It's not laugh-out-loud comedy but the kind that will make your heart warm.

4. Yeh Meri Family

OTT Platform: MX Player

Yeh Meri Family is a show that will give you nostalgia. Set in the 90’s this show captures the essence of that beautiful era. A show that does not rely on big plot twists, instead finds beauty in small moments.

5. Kota Factory

OTT Platform: TVF

Kota Factory is nothing like the typical coming-of-age dramas, but it is a mirror that reflects the lives of all students who are competing in the cutthroat world of IIT coaching. The show is brutally honest without being preachy and revolves around how teenagers grapple with immense pressure, loneliness, competition, and self-worth.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan admits being replaced in Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: ‘How do I pay my rent?’