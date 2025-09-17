When Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the things they can’t live without

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were once one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples. Even though they have moved on in their personal lives, their fans continue to share old interviews and videos highlighting their chemistry. Recently, one such throwback video of Ranbir and Deepika went viral online, where they revealed some interesting details about each other.

In the video, the duo participated in a rapid-fire segment, answering questions about one another. When Ranbir Kapoor was asked to name something Deepika can't live without, he quickly replied, “Masala Dosa.” He added that Deepika was addicted to South Indian food like masala dosa and sambhar chutney, and she needed it every day.

Ranbir on Deepika’s angry side

During the conversation, Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about Deepika Padukone’s anger. Although Deepika tried to stop him, Ranbir recalled an incident when she lost her temper. He said, “It’s like uske andar ki kaali maa bahar aa gayi. I nearly p**d in my pants, seeing that side of her.” He also shared that she once broke her phone out of frustration while ordering something, as he was irritating her. However, Ranbir also clarified that Deepika does not usually show her angry side and calms down easily.

Here’s what Deepika said about Ranbir

When it was Deepika Padukone’s turn, she revealed what makes Ranbir Kapoor angry. She said, “He is emotionless.” She also pointed out that Ranbir cannot live without good food, as he always needs fabulous food with every meal.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor also mentioned in the interview that Deepika should be with a guy like him. Explaining, he said that he had all the qualities she was looking for in a partner. Deepika, however, reacted with a laugh and replied, “He doesn’t meet any of my expectations.”

The throwback video has once again brought attention to the bond Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone shared. While both stars are now happily settled in their respective lives, such moments continue to be enjoyed by fans. The old interview reveals a shared truth for both actors: Deepika's love for masala dosa and Ranbir's passion for good food—neither of which they can live without.

