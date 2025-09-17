Hridayapoorvam Box Office Day 21: Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan starrer headed to close at Rs 42 crore in Kerala

Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sangeeth Prathap starrer Hridayapoorvam is nearing its theatrical end at the box office. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the movie opened with Rs 3.25 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs 19.30 crore. It further collected Rs 14.90 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 3.80 crore in the third.

Hridayapoorvam recorded a big drop on its third Monday, when it collected Rs 50 lakh. The movie witnessed a downward trajectory since then and collected Rs 45 lakh on Tuesday. Estimates suggest another drop on Wednesday. The movie is likely to make Rs 40 lakh today, taking the 21-day cume to Rs 39.35 crore.

The movie will wrap its third week at the Rs 40 crore mark in Kerala, which is an impressive figure, to say the least. Globally, it has grossed roughly over Rs 75 crore.

Hridayapoorvam to wrap its theatrical run at Rs 42 crore, emerges Super Hit

The Mohanlal starrer film is likely to see a drop in its box office run starting this Friday with the release of the new movie, Mirage. The film’s final gross earnings at the Kerala box office are now expected to be between Rs 40 crore and Rs 42 crore.

For the record, Hridayapoorvam emerged as a Super Hit venture, that too, while facing a clash with Lokah Chapter One- Chandra.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore 12 Rs 1.70 crore 13 Rs 1.30 crore 14 Rs 0.90 crore 15 Rs 0.80 crore 16 Rs 0.90 crore 17 Rs 1.50 crore 18 Rs 1.40 crore 19 Rs 0.50 crore 20 Rs 0.45 crore 21 Rs 0.40 crore (est.) Total Rs 39.35 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

