12th Fail 1st Weekend Box Office: Vikrant Massey starrer shows exponential growth; Netts 6.45 crores in 3 days

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey went from strength to strength as it mustered Rs 6.40 crores nett over its first weekend. These numbers match the opening weekend of Ganapath which released last week and the catch here is that 12th Fail has cost a fraction of it to make and it has released in a fraction of the screens that the latter released in. The opening day to weekend multiplier of 12th Fail is 6x and the interesting thing here is that it would have been higher if not for the critical India vs England Cricket World Cup match which had most people hooked through the day.

12th Fail Emerges The Most Preferred Movie At The Box Office For Hindi Cinegoers

12th Fail emerged as the most preferred movie choice for Hindi cinegoers this weekend as it garnered higher collections than this week's releases Tejas and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video and the holdover releases Leo (Hindi) and Ganapath. The strong growing trajectory of 12th Fail over the weekend assures that the hold on Monday will be very strong, with the box office on day 4 expected to be higher than day 1. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial will have a good little run till the release of Tiger 3 on 12th November and that means that in its full run, it can emerge a decent success, which didn't look to be the case prior to the release.

12th Fail's Box Office Performance Proves That No Film Is Small Enough

12th Fail has totally relied on word of mouth to rake in its numbers. The performance of this Vikrant Massey starrer only proves that no film is small enough and every film gets an equal chance to win over the audience. Obviously, it is essential to get substantial audience on the opening day for the word of mouth to spread and luckily for 12th Fail, it managed to get it.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of 12th Fail Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.05 crores 2 Rs 2.40 crores 3 Rs 3 crores Total Rs 6.45 crore nett in 3 days

Watch the 12th Fail Trailer

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is a celebration of millions of students and their tireless spirit of never giving up. It is the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma hailing from a small town in Chambal - who fearlessly embraced the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt for the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. The film is not just a chronicle of one man's journey but a celebration of everyone who dared to look at failures as an opportunity to restart.

When And Where To Watch 12th Fail

12th Fail can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

