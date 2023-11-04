12th Fail 2nd Friday Box Office: Vidhu Vinod Chopra film JUMPS by 30 percent; Headed to be a clean HIT

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, registered a second Friday that was greater than the first Friday and by a margin of around 60 percent as it collected around Rs 1.65 crores nett on its 8th day as compared to Rs 1.05 crores that it netted on the first day. Vikrant Massey's film opened slow but picked up through the first day and since then, there has been no looking back. Even the weekday numbers are better than the opening day numbers and that indicates some crazy level acceptance.

12th Fail Has Secured A Hit Verdict For Itself With An Excellent 2nd Friday Hold

After 8 days, 12th Fail stands tall with a total of Rs 13.50 crores nett. Given its trend, Rs 25 crores can be achieved by the end of second week itself and then it will have Tiger 3 from Diwali to compete with. If it braves the Salman Khan starrer, it will even get to Rs 30 crores or more. What the 8th day of this Vidhu Vinod Chopra film has done is that it has assured a Hit status for itself. At a time when bigger budget films like Thank You For Coming, The Great Indian Family, Tejas and Ganapath are not able to do any substantial business, this small film has proven that audiences are willing to come to theatres, only that they are waiting for the right film

12th Fail Is A Huge Commerical Success From The House Of Vidhu Vinod Chopra

12th Fail is a massive commercial success in the sense that the theatrical share will more than make up for the film's costs and the non-theatrical revenue will act as the film's profit..

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of 12th Fail Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.05 crores 2 Rs 2.40 crores 3 Rs 3 crores 4 Rs 1.20 crores 5 Rs 1.35 crores 6 Rs 1.65 crores 7 Rs 1.20 crore 8 Rs 1,65 crores Total Rs 13.50 crore nett in 8 days

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is a celebration of millions of students and their tireless spirit of never giving up. It is the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma hailing from a small town in Chambal - who fearlessly embraced the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt for the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. The film is not just a chronicle of one man's journey but a celebration of everyone who dared to look at failures as an opportunity to restart.

