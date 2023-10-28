12th Fail Day 2 Box Office Trends: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey film shows a 100 percent jump

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed 12th Fail is showing a big spike in collections on Saturday and seems to be showing the trend of an accepted film at the moment. After clocking Rs 1.05 crore on the first day, early trends indicate Saturday collections in the range of Rs 1.95 to 2.15 crore, which is a jump of 100 percent over the opening day for this Vikrant Massey film.

12th Fail shows an excellent trend on Saturday

The spike in biz is there across the board – be it the national multiplex chains or the non-national chains. While PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis collected Rs 85 lakh on the first day, the national chain total on day two at 6.30 p.m. stands at Rs 1.45 crore, which is already 70 percent above the Friday number. Same for MovieMax, which hit 2.15 lakh on Friday and the total on Saturday at 6 pm stands at 4.20 lakh, which is 95 percent above the first day of business.

The same can be said for a relatively smaller chain like CityPride, which has already sold 1200 tickets on Saturday till 6.30 pm, as compared to 700 tickets for Friday. There have been a lot of small-scale releases in the post-pandemic world, but 12th Fail is among the rare to have gone up by 100 percent on the second day. The Rani Mukerji-led Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was up by 78 percent on the second day, whereas Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai was up by almost 100 percent on day 2.

If 12th Fail consolidates the Saturday growth with another spike on Sunday and a strong hold on Monday, it will be on its course to emerge the surprise success of the season with a lifetime business in the vicinity of Rs 20 to 25 crore, which is a decent number for a star-cast devoid of sellable names. The film is doing well in the areas with big institutes for ITT, IIM, UPSC, etc. as the students of these highly competent exams are able to relate to the story over anyone else.

Strong Monday hold would spell SUCCESS for 12th Fail

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film will be looking at an opening weekend of 5.50 crore, and then hope for a Monday to fall in the same range as Friday, and push the first-week number to the double-digit mark. It’s also heartening to see a dramatic film with no sellable names getting some audience in the cinema halls, as it kills the narrative of a certain genre being not palatable for the big screen. Certain films in the dramatic space failed at the box office in the last few months and now it's clear that the failure was as a result of no interest in the audience around the subject and it has nothing to do with the genre.

