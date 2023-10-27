12th Fail Opening Day Box Office: Vidhu Vinod Chopra-Vikrant Massey film surprises with a start of Rs 1 crore

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, pleasantly surprised everyone in the trade circle with an opening day of around Rs 1 crore nett at the box office on its first day in India. 12th Fail released in a mere 600 screens and that too in limited shows but ended up almost matching the numbers put up by its release day rival Tejas, which had a far wider release and held far greater appeal.

As at 10pm on 27th October, 2023, 12th Fail mustered Rs 75 lakhs nett from the top national chains PVRInox and Cinepolis. The opening of 12th Fail, coupled with favourable reviews and two open weeks, gives the Vikrant Massey starrer a chance to put up a substantial number on the board in its full run, preferably even a double digit lifetime. In the post pandemic world where audiences have their preference of movies to watch in theatres clear, a content that is unabashedly meant for digital viewing, is creating some ripples. It is not to say that Rs 1 crore is a big number or something but the makers would happily take it given what was expected out of it to begin with.

Other Competing Releases In India On 27th October

The aerial actioner, Tejas, collected Rs 1.10 crores nett on day 1 and with unfavourable reports, it wouldn't be surprising if 12th Fail gets a lead over it from Saturday. Leo (Hindi) on its second Friday held strongly with numbers just 15 percent down from Thursday. A Rs 1.05 crore Friday indicates that it may likely have a Rs 5 crore second weekend. The global total of Leo (all languages) has gone past Rs 500 crores gross and it has its sight on creating all time records. It is by far the most preferred Dussehra release, followed by Bhagavanth Kesari, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ganapath and Yaariyan 2. Coming back to the performance of films on the 27th of October, Martin Scorsese's film Killers Of The Flower Moon starring Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro and others collected around Rs 55-60 lakhs in its limited release. This number is pretty decent for a 3 and a half our long drama film.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of 12th Fail Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 90 lakh - 1.10 crores Total Rs 1 crore nett in 1 day

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is a celebration of millions of students and their tireless spirit of never giving up. It is the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma hailing from a small town in Chambal - who fearlessly embraced the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt for the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. The film is not just a chronicle of one man's journey but a celebration of everyone who dared to look at failures as an opportunity to restart.

When And Where To Watch 12th Fail

12th Fail can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

