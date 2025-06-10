20 Years Of Vidya Balan: From Parineeta to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, celebrating the glorious box office run of one of India's most successful actresses

Today, Vidya Balan is celebrating 20 years in Bollywood. She continues essaying commanding roles in a fiercely competitive industry and it goes to show her longevity as an actress. From her subtle and endearing performance in Parineeta (2005), to her spooky and powepacked performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), Vidya has come a long way. In her winning journey, she has made herself, innumerable fans who continue to be enamoured by her work after two decades.

Over the last two decades, Vidya Balan has not only carved a niche as one of India’s most versatile actresses but also established herself as a rare star who can carry films on her shoulders, delivering box office hits along with critical acclaim. Her journey, driven by iconic roles and bold choices, reflects her growth as an actor and her ability to redefine the narrative of the Hindi film heroine.

Vidya essayed the role of a poised Bengali girl, Lalita in Parineeta (2005). The film was praised for its aesthetic and it earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Although it was not a major box office success, it netted around Rs 17 crore; a significant number given how poorly films performed, then. Vidya’s enchanting screen presence signaled the arrival of an actress who could take up complex roles.

Vidya's early years showed her versatility, with roles like a radio jockey in the blockbuster Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), which netted Rs 75 crore, and the iconic Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), which amassed a staggering Rs 49 crore net in India. These films, along with other successes like Heyy Baby, Paa, Ishqiya and No One Killed Jessica, established her as a recognised actor whose movies people would want to watch in theatres for what she brought onto the table.

The turning point in Vidya’s career came with The Dirty Picture (2011), a bold biopic inspired by Silk Smitha. Playing an unapologetic starlet, Vidya delivered a career-defining performance that earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress. The film was a game-changer, proving that a female-led film could dominate the box office. It collected Rs 80 crore net in India, a staggering figure for a woman-centric film at the time. Vidya’s fearless portrayal shattered stereotypes and cemented her as a box office queen who could drive a film’s success.

Following this, Kahaani (2012) further solidified her ability to shoulder a film. As Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata, she delivered a gripping performance in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller. The film, made on a modest Rs 8 crore budget, became a surprise hit, grossing Rs 58 crore net in India. Vidya’s box office draw and the film’s word-of-mouth drove it towards emerging a cult success.

Vidya Balan Has Had An Inspiring Journey In Bollywood

Vidya Balan did have a lul phase in her filmy career where films didn't live up to the standards of a film featuring her. However, there never was a film where Vidya's performance was pointed fingers at. She has always given a 100 percent to the films she has acted in. It's because of the different kind of films that she has done over the last 20 years, that she still continues to be exciting to an average moviegoer. Actors have gotten typecasted for playing similar looking roles, but that has never been the case with the Tumhari Sulu actress because of her conscious choices.

In the post-pandemic world, apart from being instrumental in the mammoth success of 2024's 2nd highest Bollywood grosser Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya experimented by being in a very varied list of films like Neeyat, a murder mystery, Jalsa, a psychological thriller and Do Aur Do Pyaar, a mature rom-com. It's her security as an actress that allows her to take films that are non-commercial in nature.

We wish Vidya, many more years of delivering audience-pleasing as well as clutter-breaking cinema.

