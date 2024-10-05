Did you know Vidya Balan changed her costumes inside car covered with black cloth during Kahaani shoot?

Vidya Balan, who made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta in 2005, has emerged as one of the most talented actresses in Hindi cinema. The actress is best known for her roles in films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Bhool Bhulaiyya, and more. Did you know that Vidya Balan changed her costume inside a car covered with black cloth during the Kahaani shoot?

In a new conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh recalled that he couldn't afford a vanity van for Vidya Balan. Sujoy remembered that they were on a "tight budget" and the actress managed to change her outfits in the car on the sets of Kahaani.

"We didn’t have any budget to even afford a vanity van. We didn’t have the luxury of pausing the shoot because we were on a tight budget. So, every time she had to change, we used to cover her Innova with a black cloth in the middle of the road, and she used to change inside and come out for shoot," the Kahaani helmer said.

Sujoy Ghosh also praised Vidya Balan for agreeing to work with him in Kahaani. Sujoy shared that Vidya could have refused to work with the filmmaker as his 2009 film, Aladin, flopped at the box office back then.

The Kahaani helmer compared the actress to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan saying that she falls in their league. The director stated that all of them are committed to their work and Vidya remained stuck to the 2012 film.

Kahaani also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee in crucial roles. The thriller film was also co-written and co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

The director has helmed movies like Jhankaar Beats, Aladin, Bang Bang, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Te3n, Badla, Bob Biswas, Jaane Jaan, and Blind. He last directed a segment, Sex with Ex, in the anthology Lust Stories 2, starring Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

Sujoy is now gearing up for his upcoming actioner, King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

