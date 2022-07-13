2022 First Half Box Office Report Card: Bollywood mints 920 crore in 6 months; The Kashmir Files tops

The first half of 2022 was a mixed bag for the Hindi film industry, however, numerically speaking, it wasn't as bad as one perceived it to be on the social media,.The audiences got back to the cinema hall for Bollywood, Hollywood and even the films of South origin, putting a full stop to the debate of OTT impacting the cinema viewing experience. The Hindi Film Industry in specific had 18 major releases in the first 6 months of 2022, of which the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directed, The Kashmir Files proved to be the biggest hit of the year.

The Anupam Kher & Mithun Chakraborty starrer clocked Rs 246 crore in its lifetime run, posing a challenge for rest of the Hindi films through the year to come. It's an All Time Blockbuster, given the economics of the film. The second biggest hit of the year is the Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fronted by Kartik Aaryan with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie ended its run with lifetime collection of Rs 182 crore, and is a proven sure shot blockbuster. It's the first blockbuster for Kartik Aaryan, and till date the biggest hit for the actor on all fronts. This is followed by the Alia Bhatt fronted Gangubai directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie collected Rs 126 crore in it's lifetime run and is a super hit venture.

This one is followed by the Raj Mehta directed JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie fronted by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will end its run with collections of Rs 80 crore, and is neither a hit nor a flop, but somewhere in between, as the business for the genre is good enough to be termed a success. It's a mid range success, with final verdict falling in the average/semi hit space. Of course, business could have been better by 15 to 20 percent, which would have got the film a clean hit verdict. This was the case with four success of the year. Barring these, there were 14 other releases, which tanked at the box office, though there are some like Runway 34, which got genuine appreciation from the audience who watched the film. The list of flops and disasters is long with the likes of Badhaai Do, Jhund, Tulsidas Junior, Bachchan Paandey, Attack, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhakkad, Anek, Samrat Prithviraj, Nikkama and Janhit Mein Jaari.

The total 18 releases collected an aggregate sum of Rs 920 crore, which means a per film average of Rs 51 crore. The exhibitors also rejoiced from non Hindi films in the first half, with KGF 2, RRR, Doctor Strange, Jurassic World and Top Gun raking in the money. The five films combined aggregated a nett total of around Rs 925 crore, with KGF 2 being the top contributor with a nett close to Rs 450 crore in Hindi Belts. All in all, the audiences are slowly and steadily returning to the cinema halls and it's just the matter of right and exciting content to get them to the theaters. The cinema viewing habit needs to be cultivated again, and hopefully that will happen soon in the times to come.

Bollywood Top Grosser 2022

The Kashmir Files: Rs 246 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 182 crore

Gangubai: Rs 126 crore

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Rs 80 crore

Samrat Prithviraj: Rs 69 crore

Bachchhan Paandey: Rs 49 crore

Runway 34: Rs 35 crore

Heropanti 2: Rs 25 crore

Jersey: Rs 20 crore

Badhaai Do: Rs 18 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Rs 17 crore

Attack: Rs 15 crore

Jhund: Rs 15 crore

Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lifetime box office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film is a blockbuster with over 100% profit