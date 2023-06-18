Adipurush Hindi Day 2 Box Office India: Prabhas' film holds its fort; Netts Rs 33 crores on Saturday

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan led Adipurush, directed by Om Raut had a very good second day at the Hindi box office as it collected Rs 33 crores nett on day 2. The two day cume of the film stands at around Rs 67 crores which is a very healthy number but it is the trending that is indicative of a not so good trend over the weekdays. While the advances in top 3 national chains were higher than day 1 by over 10 percent for Saturday, the eventual difference at the end has happened to be a meagre Rs 25 lakhs (+1.5 percent). The mass centers went down substantially as a result of which, despite the top 3 national chains being up by Rs 25 lakhs, the day 2 has ended up being lower than day 1.

Adipurush Will Enter The Rs 100 Crore Nett Hindi Club In 3 Days Flat

To make sense of what's said up there, Adipurush netted Rs 15.65 crores in top 3 national chains on its second day, as proposed to Rs 15.40 crores nett on the first day. Movie chains like Rajhan and MovieMax were tracking around 5-10 percent lower than day 1. Regardless of the slight drop on day 2 and a not-so-good trend, individually seen, the numbers in Hindi are very good. The film will be crossing the Rs 100 crore nett India figure in 3 days for the Hindi version and that is superb since it is practically getting very less numbers from the south as the region-specific version is available for the viewers to relish upon. The film has been cushioned by a number of external factors and that is a valid argument. A study about the same can be done in the days to come. For the time-being, purely based on the collections, they are very good in Hindi. By the end of the weekend, Adipurush will be Prabhas' fourth film to nett over Rs 100 crores in Hindi after Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Most certainly, Salaar can be his fifth film to enter the Rs 100 crore nett Hindi club in India.

The day-wise nett Hindi box office collections of Adipurush are as follows:-

Day 1 : Rs 34 crores

Day 2 : Rs 33 crores

Total = Rs 67 crores nett after 2 days in Hindi in India

Adipurush Targets A Good Global Weekend

Adipurush aims to do around Rs 275 crores gross at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. The number look massive but considering the trending and also the big budget that has been confirmed by the makers of the film (Rs 500 crores), the film is a long way away from where it has to reach.

Where To Watch Adipurush

Adipurush can be watched at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top opening days at Indian box office; Adipurush biggest for Bollywood beating Pathaan, Fourth overall