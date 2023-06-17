Top opening days at Indian box office; Adipurush biggest for Bollywood beating Pathaan, Fourth overall

Adipurush collected Rs. 89 crores approx yesterday to become the fourth-highest opening-day grosser in India. It replaced Prabhas’s own Saaho for the fourth spot, standing just behind three opening-day centurions Baahubal: The Conclusion, RRR and KGF Chapter 2.

Since the film has collected heavily in Telugu states, this may come out a bit weird but considering this is technically a Bollywood movie, it is now the industry best opener, besting Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan’s Rs. 69.50 crores from earlier this year. Nevertheless, with the event of talent traversing industry boundaries, the lines for industry records may be blurred. Also, it is now impossible to break India-wide records catering to just a single language.

The top ten opening days at the Indian box office are as follows:

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 133 crores RRR - Rs. 131 crores KGF: Chapter 2 - Rs. 127.50 crores Adipurush - Rs. 88.50 crores approx Saaho - Rs. 86.50 crores 2.0 - Ra. 70 crores Pathaan - Rs. 69.50 crores Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 64.50 crores Thugs of Hindostan - Rs. 63 crores War - Rs. 62 crores

Even after six years since its release, Baahubali 2 reigns supreme atop this illustrious list, triumphing even in the face of escalated ticket prices recently across the country. There were two challengers last year but both fall a bit short, with KGF not able to get Tollywood-like numbers in Telugu states while RRR failed to be truly massive outside Telugu states. Such circumstances underscore the colossal stature of Baahubali 2, a behemoth that towers above its counterparts. There will be Salaar challenging the record later this year, However, should Salaar prove unsuccessful in its pursuit, it appears all but certain that Pushpa 2 will ascend the throne and usurp the record next year.

