Advance Booking India Update: Gadar 2 off to a flier while OMG 2 shows promising signs based on early trends

Indian Box Office is finally coming back into its groove (again) and signs can be seen with the advance bookings of Gadar 2 and OMG 2, both of which are scheduled to release on the 11th of August, 2023. Before talking more about this year's Independence Day releases, it should be known that last year, two A-list Bollywood films Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha ended up as big disasters. Neither could they put up a reasonable advance, nor could they do well after release. This year, while advance bookings for Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel are off to a flier, OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has started well too and is showing great promise based on initial traction.

Gadar 2 Takes A Flying Start Based On Advance Bookings. Top 3 National Chains Have Already Sold Over 8000 Tickets

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is the sequel to a historic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma have both had numerous misses after Gadar but it seems like they are finally back to winning ways based on the strong advances that the film has secured. Single screens were already a rage since they opened and now the top 3 national chains have also joined the party. The film has sold 1700 tickets in PVR, 1200 tickets in Inox and 5200 tickets in Cinepolis as at 11am on 3rd August, that is 8 days prior to release. Unlike PVR and Inox, Cinepolis opened advances a couple of days before. Regardless, the advance numbers are remarkable for a film that isn't even in its release week yet. The first day projections for now are pegged at over Rs 25 crores.

OMG 2's Advance Bookings Have Also Been Good So Far. 2000 Tickets Sold In National Chains Already

OMG 2 is the sequel to the super-hit dramedy OMG! Oh My God. The first part was a cult and that has ensured a good start to the advances for its sequel even without the trailer release (it has released since this article has gone live). OMG 2 has sold 1100 tickets in PVR, 550 tickets in Inox and 350 tickets in Cinepolis as at 11am on 3rd August, that is 8 days prior to its release. The advances are already stronger than the last half a dozen Akshay Kumar films and if the advances from here build steadily, we can expect a double digit start. It is to be noted that OMG 2 has been certified A with 27 modifications.

Watch the Gadar 2 Trailer and the OMG 2 Trailer here

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education.

Advertisement

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2 and OMG 2

Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from the 11th of August, 2023. Advance bookings for both films are open.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol film shows solid momentum in advance bookings; Defies social media narrative