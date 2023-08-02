Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol film shows solid momentum in advance bookings; Defies social media narrative

22 years after bringing his love, Sakina back from Pakistan, Tara Singh is all ready to bring back his son, Jeete, from the neighbouring nation in Gadar 2. The film is a sequel to the 2001 cult blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and is among the most awaited sequels of Hindi cinema this year. While the industry always ran down Sunny Deol and the power of Gadar franchise, the audience has a different story to say as the advance booking are showing solid early results.

Gadar 2 shows big results in advance booking at select properties

Ever since Sunday, Gadar 2 has been selling tickets like hot cup cakes at properties where the advances have opened. While some of the single screens are already in the fast-filling mode, the multiplex chains to have come on board in a big way for Gadar as far as initial momentum is concerned. As of Wednesday, July 2 at 4 pm, Gadar 2 has sold 1985 tickets at MovieMax chain for the opening day alone. Another chain, Miraj, is also showing excellent momentum in advance bookings, as the chain has sold 2500 tickets for the opening day alone.

While PVR and Inox are yet to open their counters for Gadar 2 due to the showcasing conflicts, Cinepolis has tickets up for sale and even this National Chain is showing healthy signs. Cinepolis has sold 3900 tickets for the opening day alone. While these numbers would look alienating in isolation, but putting things to context, the overall advance for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in MovieMax as of Thursday at 11 pm was 1400 tickets.

Even a rather premium property like Cinepolis had total sales of 12,000 tickets for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and 9800 tickets for Satyaprem Ki Katha,and Gadar is expected to zoom past both in the next 3 days and go on its own journey. This is not to run down any film, but just a comparison to defy the social media and industry narrative narrative that the multiplexes won’t come on board Gadar 2 as the advance booking momentum in early days is better than a film like Rocky Rani which actually catered to the multiplexes.

Gadar 2 headed to surpass all industry predictions

The cult status of Gadar is helping the film clock a response in advance bookings and if the momentum continues until the release day, the industry will be headed for a shocking result with regards to the first day business of this Anil Sharma directorial. While a Rs 20 crore opening seems like a possibility, there is already a chatter within the exhibition section about the chances of a bumper start in the Rs 30 crore range. As days pass by, we would get clearer picture on the trajectory of Gadar 2 for the opening day. The buzz of the film in mass belts is probably the best for any Hindi film in the post pandemic world after Pathaan, and the single screens in heartland of the country are expected to clock houseful boards all across on the day of release.

These centres are not heavy on advance bookings, but for Gadar 2, there is already an on-counter enquiry on when the ticket goes live. The producer, Zee Studio, is opening the advances in phased manner and complete advance will open up by Sunday, leading to a big release on August 11.

