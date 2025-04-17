Bazooka vs Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Week 1: Mammootty starrer slows down after good start; Naslen's sports-drama establishes dominance
Here's taking a look at the extended opening week comparison between Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana.
The Vishu 2025 releases Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana are playing in cinemas these days. While the Mammootty starrer opened higher than its rival release, it failed to maintain the same momentum in the following days, thus giving the lead to the Naslen-Khalid Rahman movie. Here's taking a look at the extended opening week comparison between Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana.
Bazooka struggles; Alappuzha Gymkhana scores a BANGER opening week
Directed by Deenu Dennis, Bazooka opened with Rs 3.25 crore on its debut day. Further, it witnessed continuous drops and put up a total of Rs 8.60 crore in its opening weekend of 4 days. Released on the same day, Alappuzha Gymkhana clocked an opening of Rs 2.65 crore, slightly lower than Bazooka. However, the movie witnessed a solid occupancy and with the glowing word-of-mouth, the film stormed a banger extended weekend of Rs 11.55 crore.
The Naslen starrer kept on drawing the audience to the cinemas, while the Mammootty starrer started struggling at the box office. The opening week total cume of Alappuzha Gymkhana stands at Rs 22.90 crore, whereas Bazooka wrapped its 8-day opening week at Rs 11.90 crore gross only.
Looking at their box office trends, Alappuzha Gymkhana is heading towards a Blockbuster verdict and Bazooka will end up being an average affair.
Kerala box office comparison of Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:
|Day
|Bazooka
|Alappuzha Gymkhana
|Day 1
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Rs 2.65 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 2.15 crore
|Rs 2.70 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Rs 3.15 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Rs 2.90 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 0.45 crore
|Rs 2.45 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 0.40 crore (est.)
|Rs 2.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 11.90 crore
|Rs 22.90 crore
Alapuzzha Gymkhana and Bazooka in cinemas
Alapuzzha Gymkhana and Bazooka are playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
