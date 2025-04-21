Thudarum: Mohanlal starrer’s director Tharun Moorthy reaffirms film is a family drama and NOT a crime movie; ‘I am worried…’

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on May 25, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, its director Tharun Moorthy was spotted in an interview where he reaffirmed that the film is a family drama and not a crime flick, as many believe.

In his interaction with The Cue, the director said, “We are making a film with a brand like Mohanlal, but I am worried because the audience is talking about the film as if it belongs to a different genre.”

He added, “We had envisioned the film as a family drama, with Mohanlal and Shobana reuniting. But all the hype is creating a different perception. Perhaps this is due to my inexperience as a director, having made only three films so far.”

The director emphasized that while the team is clear about what kind of film Thudarum is, it concerns him when the audience discusses it as if it were a mystery thriller or a crime film.

Talking about the movie, Thudarum is a drama featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The film portrays him as Shanmugham, a taxi driver who leads a happy life with his family. However, when his car gets entangled in a series of complications involving the authorities, he is forced to confront each challenge that comes his way.

With Mohanlal and Shobana playing the lead roles, the film also features Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and many more in pivotal roles.

As for Mohanlal’s work front, the actor was last seen in the film L2: Empuraan. The Lucifer sequel, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, continues the story of Ab’raam Khureshi and the aftermath of the political upheaval in Kerala following the first movie.

The film is slated to begin streaming on JioHotstar from April 24, 2025. Additionally, Mohanlal is currently shooting for the film Hridayapoorvam, co-starring Malavika Mohanan.

