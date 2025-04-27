Mahabharat: Aamir Khan approached Vijayendra Prasad for magnum opus, reveals Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer; ‘He came with an idea…’

Aamir Khan has been looking at multiple movies from the lens of a producer. Recently, he spoke about his plans to produce his upcoming project, Mahabharat. Now, Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer Vijayendra Prasad revealed that he was approached for the magnum opus by Mr. Perfectionist, who came to him with an idea. Read on!

Advertisement

A couple of days ago, Aamir Khan shared that he is looking forward to working on Mahabharat. Now, ace Indian writer Vijayendra Prasad revealed that Khan had approached him with an idea for his upcoming production venture. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer informed PTI, "Sometime ago, he (Aamir) came (to me) with an idea to make Mahabharata."

Having said that, Prasad stated that he isn't aware of the status of the project and what happened afterwards. In the same chat, the screenplay writer stated that he would like to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli on the legendary Indian epic, saying, "His ultimate goal is to make Mahabharat."

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Mr. Perfectionist shared that he is hoping to start working on his next production venture based on the Mahabharat. Calling it "one of my biggest ambitions", the PK actor stated that just the writing process will take a few years.

Advertisement

When asked if he will be joining the movie as an actor too, the superstar expressed, "We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part." Khan also revealed in the same video interview that since the tale will be told across multiple films, it will need various directors.

With that on his mind, Aamir is looking forward to Sitaare Zameen Par. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Lagaan star revealed that his upcoming film is about mental health in many ways. He opined, "Actually, the film is also, in a larger sense, about mental health in many ways. It's a film that's connected to that theme; fingers crossed, I'm working on it right now."

Confirming the release date of SZP, he told us, "Meri toh agli abhi film aa rahi hai, Sitaare Zameen Par. June 20 ko hum logon ne decide kiya release karne ke liye aur...” (My next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is coming soon. We've decided to release it on June 20.)"

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan reveals his upcoming film is about mental health in many ways; confirms release date