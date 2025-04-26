Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkumar Santoshi's 90s cult comedy nets Rs 30 lakh on Saturday

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 2: Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most celebrated comedy movies in Hindi cinema. Starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the cult classic entertainer has been re-released in cinemas on April 25, 2025. Let's check out how Andaz Apna Apna performed on the second day.

Also featuring Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, Andaz Apna Apna has fetched Rs 30 lakh net on the second day at the box office. On the first day, the 1994 iconic comedy film collected Rs 25 lakh in its second innings, which was a fair start for a re-release.

The cumulative collection of Andaz Apna Apna stands at Rs 55 lakh in two days.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 25 lakh Day 2 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 55 lakh

Andaz Apna Apna has made its theatrical comeback after more than three decades. It was originally released on November 4, 1994. Produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, the 31-year-old comedy caper boasts of a stellar star cast that also includes Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Deven Verma, Mehmood, Jagdeep, Tiku Talsania, Harish Patel, Shehzad Khan, and Viju Khote.

Andaz Apna Apna emerged as a flop during its original release. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-starrer earned Rs 5.25 crore in its lifetime business at the box office back then. The 1994 movie maintained the same opening figure in the original run as it did in its second innings this time.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna is cherished for its great camaraderie between the star cast, rib-tickling dialogues, and catchy songs. It is also remembered for its iconic characters like Crime Master Gogo, Teja, and others.

Andaz Apna Apna In Cinemas

Andaz Apna Apna is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

