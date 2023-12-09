Animal annihilates the Box Office on 2nd Saturday; Emerges Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest grosser in 8 days flat

The Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal is continuing with its record-breaking spree at the box office in India and is on track to have a shot at Rs 100 crore in its second weekend. According to very early trends, Animal is looking to collect in the range of Rs 35.00 to Rs 37.00 crore on its eight-day, taking the total collections to Rs 345 crore. In 8-days flat, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has topped the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s previous best, Sanju (Rs 339 crore).

Animal goes on an overdrive on 2nd Saturday

The final figures can go higher than the projected range too depending on how big the walk-ins are towards the evening and night shows, but the film has secured a record-breaking second Saturday under its name. Animal is looking to go up by 65 to 70 percent on its eighth day, which is a phenomenal result for something that’s already operating at record levels. There is an outside chance to hit the Rs 38 crore mark on Saturday too.

By 5 PM on Saturday, Animal has already surpassed the full day total of Friday at the national chains and this speaks volumes on the kind of appreciation the film has got from the audiences. The Saturday total of Animal at MovieMax stands at Rs 64 lakh @ 5 pm, and interestingly, the full-day total on Friday was Rs 52 lakh. The film is an unstoppable beast and has a real shot of emerging as an all-time grosser, however, a lot depends on how it trends in weeks 4, 5, and 6, post the release of Dunki and Salaar. The 500 crore number is locked with this trend and now all that we need to see is how much beyond this all-time blockbuster go.

Animal proves to be an eye-opener for the Hindi Film Industry

Be it the single screens or the multiplexes – the houseful boards are up for Animal – and this is a visual that Ranbir Kapoor and the team would rejoice for years to come. Very few actors get to see the kind of euphoria that Animal has generated at the box office and Ranbir Kapoor is among the rarest of the rare to be blessed with this phenomenon. Such numbers can be attained when there is a marriage of good content with star power, and Animal has managed to bring both together.

An eye-opener for the industry rests in the fact that these numbers have come on a non-holiday and with a clash. This should end the obsession of all filmmakers with holiday releases as the focus should always be to create content that excites the audience. Be it the 2nd Friday or 2nd Saturday, the film is scoring all-time records every day, and if this is an indication of longevity, one must be prepared for unheard of results in the weeks to come by. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

