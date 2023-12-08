Box Office Trends: Animal is ready for biggest second weekend; All Time Record on 2nd Friday for Ranbir Kapoor

The Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal has become a rage at the box office in India and is a force to reckon with at the ticket windows. The film refuses to slow down and the records are coming down crumbling like a pack of cards every passing day. After scoring Rs 289 crore in its first week, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has collected in the range of Rs 21.00 to 23.00 crore on its second Friday taking the total collection to Rs 310 crore.

Animal enters the Rs 300 crore club in 8 days flat

Animal has entered the Rs 300 crore club in 8 days becoming the third fastest of all time after Jawan and Pathaan, indulging in a tie with Gadar 2. The film scored a record on the second Friday as it’s the biggest second Friday collection in the history of Hindi Cinema. The film has gone past the numbers of the previous record holder, Gadar 2, which collected in the vicinity of Rs 19.50 crore. On the trend front, the Ranbir Kapoor film has managed to stay in the same range as Thursday, with some multiplex chains even showing a nominal jump due to the hike in prices. PVRInox stands at Rs 6.00 crore nett @ 4.30 PM. To put things to perspective, the full-day total of Animal in the chain was Rs 9.10 crore on Thursday.

With an all-time high of Rs 22.50 crore on the second Friday, the film is on its course to score the biggest second weekend of all time topping the previous record holder, Gadar 2 (Rs 89 crore). Given how the film has trended through the first week and the curiosity in the audience to consume the film on the big screen, it won’t be surprising if Animal hits a century in its second weekend, becoming the first ever to attain the feat. Animal has also become the first-ever feature film to hit Rs 20 crore on the second Friday, as films like Bahubali 2 and Gadar 2 fell a little short of the Rs 20 crore number.

These are unbelievable and simply historic numbers, which have taken everyone by shock and we anticipate the Sunday business to go on an overdrive again. Within 9 days flat, Animal will top the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s previous biggest grosser, Sanju (Rs 339 crore), and will embark on its journey to scale new heights.

Animal set to emerge an all-time blockbuster

With this hold on the second Friday, the film is officially on course for an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER status and will be hitting the Rs 500 crore mark in the long run resulting in profits of over Rs 300 crore for the producers. Animal could go anywhere from hereon and has a shot at emerging as the biggest grosser of Hindi Cinema, however, it’s the third weekend that will give us a clearer picture of where the film could land in the long run. Animal is the third blockbuster for Ranbir Kapoor after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Sanju, and interestingly, he has been the driving force in all three films, targeting and tapping upon a different set of audiences.

Top 2nd Friday Of All Time

1. Animal: Rs 21.50 crore (Expected)

2. Gadar 2: Rs 19.50 crore

3. Bahubali 2: Rs 19.50 crore

4. The Kashmir Files: Rs 19 crore

5. Dangal: Rs 18 crore

6. Jawan: Rs 17 crore

7. PK: Rs 15 crore

8. Pathaan: Rs 13 crore

9. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 12.75 crore

10. Sanju: Rs 12.50 crore

11. Kabir Singh: Rs 11.75 crore

12. KGF 2: Rs 11.25 crore

The advances for Saturday are phenomenal as the leading national chain, PVRInox has already sold over 1 Lakh Tickets on Friday at 4.30 PM, and it could go to a number as high as 1.5 Lakh by midnight. One must note that these are estimates based on very early trends and we shall be bringing an exact estimate by 11 PM, but a record on Friday is more or less confirmed with this hold till 5 PM shows, as it's just going to get better in the evening and night.

