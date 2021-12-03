Antim BO Collection: Salman Khan, Ayush Sharma's film clocks 1st successful week, rakes in over Rs 25 cr.

Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth has clocked its first successful week at the box office and seems to be growing from strength to strength. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial recorded the second biggest opening weekend of the pandemic with Sooryavanshi holding the top spot by a big margin. Now, one week later, Antim is inching close to the Rs 30 crore mark.

According to a report in Box Office India, Antim has witnessed a decent first week. On Thursday, the film raked in Rs 2 crore nett at the box office. With this, Antim's first week collection has reached up to Rs 28 core approximately. The film witnessed a drop on Wednesday.

While Maharashtra and Gujarat were the top performing states for the team, Antim also did well in Andhra and CP Berar region. The rest of the country has seen steady collections on the lower side but overall numbers are low. It remains to be seen if Antim will do well in the coming week and the second Friday. Considering that newer releases like Tadap have hit the screen, we will have to wait and watch if this affects the box office collections of Antim.

Tadap stars debutant Ahan Shetty and co-star Tara Sutaria. The film is a romantic thriller helmed by director Milan Luthria.

